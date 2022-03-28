Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    11 Indian cryptocurrency exchanges evaded tax worth Rs 81.54 crore: Govt

    On Monday, the government announced that it had recovered Rs 95.86 crores from 11 bitcoin exchanges for evading the Goods and Services Tax.
     

    11 Indian cryptocurrency exchanges evaded tax worth Rs 81.54 crore: Govt - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    The government on Monday stated that Rs 95.86 crores had been recovered from 11 cryptocurrency exchanges for evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Penalties and interest are included in the total sum.

    Among the exchanges engaged in GST evasion instances were Zanmai Labs (WAZIRX), Coin DCX, CoinSwitch Kuber, Buy Ucoin, UnoCoin, and Flitpay.

    As per the finance ministry, other companies included Zeb IT Services, Secure Bitcoin Traders, Giottus Technologies, Awlencan Innovations India (Zebpay), and Discidium Internet Labs.

    Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that Central GST formations have detected 11 cases of evasion of GST by cryptocurrency exchanges.

    He stated that the evasion of Rs 81.54 crore was detected, and Rs 95.86 crore was recovered (including interest and penalty). 

    As per the response, Zanmai Labs (WAZIRX) was fined Rs 49.18 crores, Coin DCX was fined Rs 17.1 crores, and CoinSwitch Kuber was fined Rs 16.07 crore.

    Also Read: India's Crypro tax to begin from April 1, details here

    Also Read: Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu take a hit

    Also Read: Indian cryptocurrency market today: Bitcoin down, Ethereum up

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bank Holidays in April 2022 Know the dates when banks will be closed gcw

    Bank Holidays in April 2022: Know the dates when banks will be closed

    Want to open a PPF account? Check details-dnm

    Want to open a PPF account? Check details

    Indias Crypro tax to begin from April 1, details here - ADT

    India's Crypro tax to begin from April 1, details here

    In early trade, Rupee slips 11 paise against US dollar - ADT

    In early trade, Rupee slips 11 paise against US dollar

    Petrol diesel price hiked 6th time in 7 days; petrol now costlier by Rs 4, diesel by Rs 4.10-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price hiked 6th time in 7 days; petrol now costlier by Rs 4, diesel by Rs 4.10

    Recent Stories

    Ravi Shastri reveals how much money would he have drawn during Indian Premier League IPL Auction-ayh

    Ravi Shastri reveals how much money would he have drawn during IPL Auction

    football Italy's Mancini to remain in charge despite Qatar World Cup 2022 shocker - Report snt

    Italy's Mancini to remain in charge despite Qatar World Cup 2022 shocker - Report

    Maharashtra Human eyes ears others parts found in closed Nashik shop gcw

    Human eyes, ears, brain, others parts found in containers in Nashik shop

    Academy Awards BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance drb

    BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar terms KL Rahul-Quinton de Kock opening pair for Lucknow Super Giants LSG as devastating-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gavaskar terms Rahul-de Kock opening pair for Lucknow as 'devastating'

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon