Indian cryptocurrency market today: Bitcoin down, Ethereum up

A day after Holi, a mixed effect is being seen in the Indian cryptocurrency markets. Even as there is a fall of over two per cent in the price of Bitcoin, returns of more than 5.5 per cent are being seen in the price of Ethereum.

On the other hand, the global crypto market grew by 3.64 per cent to $1.88 trillion in the last 24 hours, while trading volume increased by 25.63 per cent to $97.58 billion during the period.

The total volume of DeFi currently stands at $13.61 billion, which is 13.95 per cent of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market. The volume of all stable coins is now $77.4 billion, which is 79.32 per cent of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market.

Bitcoin's dominance is currently at 42.12 per cent, down 0.26 per cent during the day.

Cryptocurrency Price

In India, Bitcoin was trading 2.16 per cent lower at Rs 32,41,176 in India, while Ethereum rose 5.65 per cent to Rs 2,30,299.7. Cardano was trading 3.44 per cent higher at Rs 67.69 and Avalanche was trading up 7.61 per cent at Rs 6,793.2.

In the last 24 hours, Polkadot gained 2.04 per cent to Rs 1,486.68 and Litecoin rose 3.21 per cent to Rs 8,732. Tether fell 0.51 per cent to Rs 77.98. Dogecoin is trading up 2.1 per cent at Rs 9.25. Terra (LUNA) rose 1.83 per cent to Rs 6,825.58, while Algorand (ALGO) gained 1.54 per cent to Rs 59.24.

In other news, Giottus became the first Indian crypto platform to launch ApeCoin (APE), which powers the APE Fungible Token (NFT) ecosystem. The APE token is also getting listed on global exchanges such as Binance and OKEx.

Furthermore, the head of crypto exchange FTX said that communication to the cryptocurrency industry around sanctions on Russia has been counterproductive and does not reflect what the companies are actually doing.

