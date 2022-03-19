Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian cryptocurrency market today: Bitcoin down, Ethereum up

    A day after Holi, a mixed effect is being seen in the Indian cryptocurrency markets.

    Indian cryptocurrency market today: Bitcoin down, Ethereum up
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

    A day after Holi, a mixed effect is being seen in the Indian cryptocurrency markets. Even as there is a fall of over two per cent in the price of Bitcoin, returns of more than 5.5 per cent are being seen in the price of Ethereum. 

    On the other hand, the global crypto market grew by 3.64 per cent to $1.88 trillion in the last 24 hours, while trading volume increased by 25.63 per cent to $97.58 billion during the period.

    The total volume of DeFi currently stands at $13.61 billion, which is 13.95 per cent of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market. The volume of all stable coins is now $77.4 billion, which is 79.32 per cent of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market. 

    Bitcoin's dominance is currently at 42.12 per cent, down 0.26 per cent during the day.

    Cryptocurrency Price

    In India, Bitcoin was trading 2.16 per cent lower at Rs 32,41,176 in India, while Ethereum rose 5.65 per cent to Rs 2,30,299.7. Cardano was trading 3.44 per cent higher at Rs 67.69 and Avalanche was trading up 7.61 per cent at Rs 6,793.2. 

    In the last 24 hours, Polkadot gained 2.04 per cent to Rs 1,486.68 and Litecoin rose 3.21 per cent to Rs 8,732. Tether fell 0.51 per cent to Rs 77.98. Dogecoin is trading up 2.1 per cent at Rs 9.25. Terra (LUNA) rose 1.83 per cent to Rs 6,825.58, while Algorand (ALGO) gained 1.54 per cent to Rs 59.24.

    In other news, Giottus became the first Indian crypto platform to launch ApeCoin (APE), which powers the APE Fungible Token (NFT) ecosystem. The APE token is also getting listed on global exchanges such as Binance and OKEx. 

    Furthermore, the head of crypto exchange FTX said that communication to the cryptocurrency industry around sanctions on Russia has been counterproductive and does not reflect what the companies are actually doing.

    Also Read: How oil demand can be lowered by 2.7 billion barrels in 4 months

    Also Read: 'Do not politicize...' India counters US jibe over Russian oil deal

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol diesel price Saturday 19 March 2022 Fuel rates unchanged amid crude oil spike

    Petrol, diesel prices (March 19, 2022): Fuel rates unchanged amid crude spike

    How crude oil demand can be lowered by 2point7 billion barrels in 4 months

    How oil demand can be lowered by 2.7 billion barrels in 4 months

    Do not politicize India counters US jibe over Russian oil deal

    'Do not politicize...' India counters US jibe over Russian oil deal

    Moodys slashes India GDP forecast to 9.1% from 9.5% for 2022 amid high oil prices-dnm

    Moody’s slashes India’s GDP forecast to 9.1% from 9.5% for 2022 amid high oil prices

    Various global factors affect several Indian IPO ahead of their release, details here - adt

    The Indian companies which had to delay their IPO plans

    Recent Stories

    Why is Malaika Arora in New York? Check out her latest pictures RCB

    Why is Malaika Arora in New York? Check out her latest pictures

    Apple Watch ECG feature yet again saves man's life in Haryana-dnm

    Apple Watch’s ECG feature yet again saves man’s life in Haryana

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma eyeing major T20 career milestone snt

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma eyeing major T20 career milestone

    Katrina Kaif in bikini; here's how her father-in-law Sham Kaushal reacted to it RCB

    Katrina Kaif in bikini; here's how her father-in-law Sham Kaushal reacted to it

    Ukraine access to Sea of Azov temporarily lost as Russian Army tightens the noose-dnm

    Ukraine’s access to Sea of Azov ‘temporarily’ lost as Russian Army 'tightens the noose'

    Recent Videos

    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon
    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon