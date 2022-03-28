India's Crypro tax to begin from April 1, details here

With the start of a new fiscal year on April 1, 2022, cryptocurrency investors will experience various pain while investing, transacting, or even booking losses in these digital tokens.

With the start of a new fiscal year on April 1, 2022, cryptocurrency investors will experience various pain while investing, transacting, or even booking losses in these digital tokens. WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty stated that the industry has entered a 'period of pain.'

On Friday, Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2022, authorising the Union Budget 2022-23 proposals on tax on virtual digital assets (VDAs). On April 1, modifications will go into effect. Investors are debating whether it is better to sell digital tokens before the new rules take effect.

Arrive April 1, a flat 30 per cent capital gains tax will be functional on any income from crypto assets, regardless of the investor's income size; additionally, a 1 per cent TDS will be levied every time an investor buys or sells digital tokens, these taxes, as per the investment managers, are enough to kill the liquidity in the market and ensure that investors turn to other options, such as stocks. Following the new rules, investors will be unable to offset losses in one Cryptocurrency against gains in another.

Clause (2) (b) of section 115BBH of the bill restrict the investors from setting VDA losses against any other provision of the Act. If investors sell such assets before the end of the present financial year 2021-22, the gain will be plus to income and taxed at applicable marginal rates.

The income tax levy on crypto assets has been clarified in the 2022-23 budget. From April 1, a 30 per cent I-T, plus cess and surcharges, will apply to transactions in an exact way that is used to horse racing winnings or other speculative transactions. Furthermore, no expenditure (other than the cost of purchase) or allowance will be allowed when calculating the revenue from the transfer of VDA. Additionally, Union Budget 2022-23 indicated a 1 per cent on payments of virtual currency surpassing Rs 10,000 per year, along with taxes on such presents in the hands of the recipient. The TDS threshold limit would be Rs 50,000 per year for designated persons, such as individuals/HUFs who must have their accounts audited under the I-T Act.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while discussing the bill, stated that there's no confusing signal. They are evident that consultations are going on as to whether they wish to regulate it or regulate it to some extent, or very much or ban it. After the talks are concluded, the matter will come out; however, till then, they are taxing it as a lot of transactions are happening.

