WATCH: Nayanthara hugs, kisses husband Vignesh Shivan in viral video days after 'Jawan' actress unfollowed him

In the video, Nayanthara is surprised when she hears a man playing the flute and pulls her husband, Vignesh Shivan close, hugging and kissing him.

Vignesh Shivan made his first Instagram post last week after his wife and actress Nayanthara 'unfollowed' him. The director turned to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Nayanthara in which he is seen cheering on Nayanthara. He uploaded the photo on Instagram Stories, perhaps putting an end to suspicions that things were awry between him and Nayanthara.

Vignesh seems to be in the mood for some PDA on social media! Taking to Instagram stories, flutist Navin is seen playing Maruvaarthai from Enai Noki Paayum Thota on his flute as a gift for the couple's anniversary. Nayanthara is surprised when she hears the melody and pulls her husband, Vignesh, close, showering him with embraces and kisses. She holds him closely and then rests her head on his chest. Vignesh posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "The love on my baby's @nayanthara face is all that I love".

The video

Why did Nayanthara unfollow Vignesh Shivan?

According to a Reddit thread, Nayanthara has 'unfollowed' Vignesh Shivan on Instagram. Nayanthara has also uploaded a cryptic picture on her Instagram Story, leaving her admirers wondering if everything is fine between her and Vignesh. The story was a quote that read, "She's gonna forever say 'I got this' even with tears in her eyes."

About Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married the knot on June 9, 2022. They married in a small ceremony at Mahabalipuram, just outside of Chennai. Several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi, attended their dream wedding. The couple had their sons through surrogacy in October 2022. Nayanthara made her Bollywood début with 'Jawan', which starred Shah Rukh Khan.