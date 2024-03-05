'Pushpa 3': When will Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film be released? Here's what we know

Will Pushpa 3 hit theatres in 2025? This comes only days after Allu Arjun hinted at the possibility of a third Pushpa series film.

The Rule is undeniably one of the year's most anticipated films. While everyone is excited for the film, it has now been reported that Pushpa 3 will also be released shortly. However, according to a new source, Pushpa 3 might enter cinemas next year.

Pushpa 3 to hit theatres in 2025?

According to recent reports, the third instalment of the megahit franchise is expected to be released in 2025. According to Telugu 360, filmmaker Sukumar recently filmed certain sections of Pushpa 3 and hopes to shoot the rest before the end of the year. With this, he plans to release the film in the summer of 2025. However, there is no formal confirmation of this as of yet.

When Allu Arjun confirmed Pushpa 3?

This comes only days after Allu Arjun hinted at the possibility of a third Pushpa series film. "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise, and we have exciting ideas for the lineup," Allu Arjun recently told Siasat.com while revealing the exciting announcement.

Sukumar wrote and directed the film Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. The picture was a huge success at the box office. The photography for Pushpa 2 is now underway. The shoot was paused for a few weeks in November 2023 owing to Allu Arjun's health difficulties, but it was eventually restarted.

Last year, Allu Arjun unveiled his first-look poster for Pushpa 2, in which he wore a saree and had his face painted blue and red. Later, a look poster for Fahadh Faasil from the film was also unveiled. Fans are currently awaiting Rashmika Mandanna's look poster.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit theatres on August 15, 2024.