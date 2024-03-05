Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Pushpa 3': When will Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film be released? Here's what we know

    Will Pushpa 3 hit theatres in 2025? This comes only days after Allu Arjun hinted at the possibility of a third Pushpa series film.

    Pushpa 3: When will Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film be released? Here's what we know RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    The Rule is undeniably one of the year's most anticipated films. While everyone is excited for the film, it has now been reported that Pushpa 3 will also be released shortly. However, according to a new source, Pushpa 3 might enter cinemas next year.

    Pushpa 3 to hit theatres in 2025? 
    According to recent reports, the third instalment of the megahit franchise is expected to be released in 2025. According to Telugu 360, filmmaker Sukumar recently filmed certain sections of Pushpa 3 and hopes to shoot the rest before the end of the year. With this, he plans to release the film in the summer of 2025. However, there is no formal confirmation of this as of yet.

    Also Read: 'Crew' song out: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer releases new song titled 'Naina'

    When Allu Arjun confirmed Pushpa 3?
    This comes only days after Allu Arjun hinted at the possibility of a third Pushpa series film. "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise, and we have exciting ideas for the lineup," Allu Arjun recently told Siasat.com while revealing the exciting announcement.

    Sukumar wrote and directed the film Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. The picture was a huge success at the box office. The photography for Pushpa 2 is now underway. The shoot was paused for a few weeks in November 2023 owing to Allu Arjun's health difficulties, but it was eventually restarted.

    Also Read: Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant after 5 months of her marriage?

    Last year, Allu Arjun unveiled his first-look poster for Pushpa 2, in which he wore a saree and had his face painted blue and red. Later, a look poster for Fahadh Faasil from the film was also unveiled. Fans are currently awaiting Rashmika Mandanna's look poster.

    Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Family Star' teaser: Vijay Devarakonda, Mrunal Thakur to star in upcoming action-comedy film NIR

    'Family Star' teaser: Vijay Devarakonda, Mrunal Thakur to star in upcoming action-comedy film

    'Crew' song out: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer releases new song titled 'Naina' RKK

    'Crew' song out: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer releases new song titled 'Naina'

    Bastar The Naxal Story' trailer OUT: Adah Sharma starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

    'Bastar: The Naxal Story' trailer OUT: Adah Sharma starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

    House Of The Dragon' Season 2: Get ready to know more about Targaryen dynasty; show returns THIS June RBA

    'House Of The Dragon' Season 2: Get ready to know more about Targaryen dynasty; show returns THIS June

    'Dune: Part 2': Adivi Sesh hails film 'Stunning', wonders how Timothee Chalamet- Zendaya pulled their roles NIR

    'Dune: Part 2': Adivi Sesh hails film 'Stunning', wonders how Timothee Chalamet- Zendaya pulled their roles

    Recent Stories

    Instagram update: Here's how you can edit sent messages gcw

    Instagram update: Here's how you can edit sent messages

    cricket Indian blind cricket team urges BCCI recognition for equal opportunities and central contracts osf

    Indian blind cricket team urges BCCI recognition for equal opportunities and central contracts

    International Women's Day 2024: 7 encouraging quotes for our ladies RKK EAI

    International Women's Day 2024: 7 encouraging quotes for our ladies

    India urges its nationals in Israel border areas move to safer loactions following Hezbollah attack

    BREAKING: India urges its nationals in Israel border areas move to safer loactions following Hezbollah attack

    Bengaluru shocker! Wife stabs husband in sleep for not giving her 'wedding anniversary' present vkp

    Bengaluru shocker! Wife stabs husband in sleep for not giving her ‘wedding anniversary’ present

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon