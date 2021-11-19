  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's witty reply to Pratik Sehajpal's sarcasm is winning the internet

    In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Simba Nagpal has an epic response to the sarcasm thrown at him by co-contestant, Pratik Sehajpal. Read details to know what did Simba have to say.

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's witty reply to Pratik Sehajpal's sarcasm is winning the internet drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 11:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The tables have turned once again in the house of Bigg Boss 15. All the existing VIP members of the house were running helter-skelter on Thursday’s episode when Bigg Boss introduced a task where all the non-VIP members got a chance to steal the VIP membership from the existing one. The non-members had to play a task where they had to end up pleasing the demon by giving him the desired answers at the end of each round and by doing the task properly i.e. gathering the maximum amount of cotton.  

    On the other hand, the episode started on a note where the Wednesday's jail task was still being continued, and Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal were sitting on chairs to defend themselves and prove their worth. They were trying to convince the VIP members how are they more deserving than each other. The conversation started with Pratik alleging Simba of not speaking up often or pushing Umar Riaz into the pool. To which Simba's reply is winning the internet. The Shakti actor said "I give my opinions where I strongly feel. I do not believe in insinuating frivolously like him. He speaks whenever it is not necessary. And, whereas aggression is concerned, he also broke the glass which wasn't appreciated either but I understand his situation.”

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan points out Umar Riaz's provocation towards Simba Nagpal, here is what he said

    Simba Nagpal was further asked to list qualities that Pratik Sehajpal does not possess to which, the actor said "I think I value my relationships a bit more unlike him (Pratik Sehajpal) because I think he is very self-centred."

    Well, surely the reply of the actor has been winning the hearts as it was kept forward without any sugarcoating and manipulation. This is not the first time that Simba Nagpal has impressed the audiences with his replies. In the past also, he has had several witty replies to his housemates that have impressed the show’s viewers and fans alike.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz slammed by Gauahar Khan and Jay Bhanushali, here's why

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2021, 11:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Chaudhary in trouble; Lucknow court issues arrest warrant against dancer

    Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Chaudhary in trouble; Lucknow court issues arrest warrant against dancer

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Afsana Khan enter home after eviction? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Afsana Khan enter home after eviction? Here's what we know

    Urfi Javed gets trolled again for wearing sexy dress: netizens say, 'Zip toh bandh kar lo' SCJ

    Urfi Javed gets trolled again for wearing sexy dress: netizens say, 'Zip toh bandh kar lo'

    Shamita Shetty's popular diet in Bigg Boss 15 was this one, check out SCJ

    Shamita Shetty's popular diet in Bigg Boss 15 was this one, check out

    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht trends on Twitter for THIS reason, details here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht trends on Twitter for THIS reason, details here

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, match report, result, winner-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Half-centuries from Rohit, Rahul hand India series win against Kiwis

    Alia Bhatt sizzles in orange at BFF Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal's Sangeet Ceremony, see photos here drb

    Alia Bhatt sizzles in orange at BFF Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal's Sangeet Ceremony, see photos here

    Indian Railways to soon restore cooked food services on trains-dnm

    Indian Railways to soon restore cooked food services on trains

    PM Modi formally hands over light combat helicopter to IAF chief VR Chaudhari-dnm

    PM Modi formally hands over light combat helicopter to IAF chief VR Chaudhari

    Is this why MS Dhoni did not appear in Kapil Sharma show? find out here drb

    Is this why MS Dhoni did not appear in Kapil Sharma’s show? Find out here

    Recent Videos

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)-ayh

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets-ycb

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets

    Video Icon
    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut-dnm

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut

    Video Icon
    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)-ayh

    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'-ycb

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'

    Video Icon