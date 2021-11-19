Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's witty reply to Pratik Sehajpal's sarcasm is winning the internet

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Simba Nagpal has an epic response to the sarcasm thrown at him by co-contestant, Pratik Sehajpal. Read details to know what did Simba have to say.

The tables have turned once again in the house of Bigg Boss 15. All the existing VIP members of the house were running helter-skelter on Thursday’s episode when Bigg Boss introduced a task where all the non-VIP members got a chance to steal the VIP membership from the existing one. The non-members had to play a task where they had to end up pleasing the demon by giving him the desired answers at the end of each round and by doing the task properly i.e. gathering the maximum amount of cotton.

On the other hand, the episode started on a note where the Wednesday's jail task was still being continued, and Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal were sitting on chairs to defend themselves and prove their worth. They were trying to convince the VIP members how are they more deserving than each other. The conversation started with Pratik alleging Simba of not speaking up often or pushing Umar Riaz into the pool. To which Simba's reply is winning the internet. The Shakti actor said "I give my opinions where I strongly feel. I do not believe in insinuating frivolously like him. He speaks whenever it is not necessary. And, whereas aggression is concerned, he also broke the glass which wasn't appreciated either but I understand his situation.”

Simba Nagpal was further asked to list qualities that Pratik Sehajpal does not possess to which, the actor said "I think I value my relationships a bit more unlike him (Pratik Sehajpal) because I think he is very self-centred."

Well, surely the reply of the actor has been winning the hearts as it was kept forward without any sugarcoating and manipulation. This is not the first time that Simba Nagpal has impressed the audiences with his replies. In the past also, he has had several witty replies to his housemates that have impressed the show’s viewers and fans alike.

