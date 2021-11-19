  • Facebook
    Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after having argument with Nishant Bhat

    Bigg Boss 15 is getting audiences attraction because of the fights that are taking place in the house. Here is why Tejasswi Prakash lately cried in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Read to know about the same.
     

    Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after having argument with Nishant Bhat
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 10:56 AM IST
    Bigg Boss 15 is getting exciting every day because of the fights that are taking place in the house. Lately, Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat had an ugly fight over the kitchen duties.  Rajiv Adatia and Pratik Sehajpal were having a discussion when Tejasswi inquired about what was there to eat. She was ignored as no one had given her attention. She lost her cool and asked why no one had replied to her? She said that "Ek (one) second, talk to me." 

    Nishant then asked her the meaning of talking to me. She replied, saying that she was talking to Rajiv. Nishant says that they shall be deciding what shall be cooked for lunch. The actress feels hurt and left out as she was not a part of the discussion. She becomes emotional and tells that are you guys deciding among yourselves or giving orders? She walks with tears in her eyes. Nishant adds more fuel to her misery by saying that tears won't help in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

    It looks like equations in Bigg Boss 15 home are tested each moment. The contestants who are great friends can become enemies in a second during tasks and other events. We have already seen a lot of fake friendships happening in the Bigg Boss house. 

     

    Now it also looks like Umar Riaz and Nishant are bitching about Tejasswi. Nishant was also seen crossing all the lines and making cheap, dirty and personal remarks on the food cooked by the actress. He also said that she might have put poison in the food or might have spat. This offensive comment had hurt the actress that she started crying profusely. Tejasswi's good friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee showed support to her friend.

    She tweeted, saying that she had missed a few episodes of Bigg Boss 15. "But yes khaane mein zeher, khane mein thook dena yeh kaisi baatein hai yaar"? She knows that she may not like Tejasswi's game, but she is a good girl and a sweet human being.

