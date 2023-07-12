(Video) Guess how much Mukesh Ambani spent on his colour-changing Rolls Royce Cullinan? Read THIS report

Businessman and Indian richest man Mukesh Ambani reportedly paid this enormous amount for his colour-changing Rolls Royce Cullinan. He also got a personalised licence plate for his car.

Mukesh Ambani's third automobile, a Rolls Royce Cullinan, had a fresh painting that cost him roughly Rs 1 crore. Last June, Ambani's family purchased their third Rolls Royce Cullinan. This particular vehicle is unique since it features a customised licence plate and the most costly price tag owing to its numerous customising options. According to PTI, the new Rolls Royce Cullinan is said to have cost Rs 13.14 crore.

Even though the starting price is Rs 6.8 crore, the cost of this luxury automobile may skyrocket with further optional amenities and personalization. The Ambani family's specific customising selections are undisclosed, but the new Cullinan stands out because of its stunning Tuscan Sun paint treatment. According to sources, the paintwork alone cost over Rs. 1 million. The car also seems to have optional 21-inch wheels; however, neither the price nor availability of these things are disclosed.

The car's painting cost roughly Rs 1 crore, according to a Cartoq article. The Rolls Royce Cullinan wears a beautiful Tuscan sun colour shade, and the car's paintwork cost around Rs 1 crore. According to many sources, Mukesh purchased this expensive vehicle as a wedding present for his younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani gifted Isha and her twins with automobiles worth crores:

A high-security BMW 7-Series 760Li (Rs 10 crore), a Rolls-Royce Cullinan (Rs 13.8 crore), and the newest model Mercedes-Benz S-Guard (Rs 12 crore) were among the expensive automobiles sighted by paparazzi outside Ambani's private airport and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's mansion.



The registration fee is Rs 20 lakh.

The registration number for the new Rolls Royce Cullinan is "0001," which is a highly sought-after VIP number. Obtaining such a number would normally cost Rs 4 lakh.

The Rolls-Royce Collection

The Ambani family has one of India's most comprehensive private collections of vehicles and SUVs. The Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, three Rolls Royce Cullinans, and a latest-generation Phantom Extended Wheelbase, which costs over Rs 13 crore, are among the various Rolls Royce vehicles stored in the Ambani garage.