    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Noted Youtube star Elvish Yadav to make WILD CARD entry

    While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, the netizens are in for a shocking surprise as after Abhishek Malhan's entry, who has shaken up the housemates, popular Indian Youtube sensation Elvish Yadav is geared and ready to make his entry in Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities currently locked in the house as participants. Abhishek Malhan's entry into the reality series has shaken up the other contestants and audiences as the fans fell in love with his unexplored and raw side. Another Youtube star is making an entry into the house. Yes, you heard it right. Elvish Yadav is making a smashing entry in the Biggboss OTT 2   house as a wildcard contestant.

    With a bold and confident aura, Elvish Yadav is ready to make and pave his way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

    Talking about the noted and fearless Indian Youtube star Elvish Yadav's entry into the house, it will surely heat up the things inside and the multi-layered star who is a really brilliant influencer when it comes to making comedy videos, skit videos and specializes in roasting celebrities has already a huge fan following outside the house which can amplify multi-folds when all people and audiences will see his unexplored and real persona on the screens. The star, Elvish Yadav has taken to Instagram and dropped a video in which he has informed followers and fans of his entry into the house and how he intends to get people on their right place with his entry inside the house. Watch the video here:

