Tesla has officially launched online ordering for its vehicles in India, marking a significant step into rapidly growing EV market. The Model Y will be first Tesla available, with priority delivery in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram.

In a significant step towards its entry into the fastest-growing electric vehicle (EV) market in India, Tesla has formally opened online ordering for its cars there. Customers in almost all Indian states and Union Territories may now place orders directly through Tesla India's official website, the company stated in a tweet posted on X (previously Twitter). Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, then reshared the tweet, reaffirming the action.

Tesla in India: Is Your State On the List?

Residents in a number of states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, will now be able to purchase Tesla vehicles, according to the announcement. Both major cities and smaller states like Sikkim, Manipur, and Mizoram are included in the rollout.

But according to Tesla, buyers who register their cars in four major cities—Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram—will receive priority delivery for the first deliveries. As part of the company's staged delivery strategy, these cities will be among the first to see Tesla vehicles on the road.

Tesla Model Y debuts in India

The Model Y, a high-end electric SUV, is Tesla's first product for the Indian market. The on-road pricing starts at Rs 61 lakh, while the standard rear-wheel drive model costs Rs 59.89 lakh. Customers who want a longer range may get the long-range rear-wheel drive model for as little as Rs 67.89 lakh.

Tesla Opens Store in BKC

Tesla has established its first physical store, dubbed the "Tesla Experience Centre," in Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of the city's most prestigious business districts, to supplement its digital sales approach.

The showroom's clean, minimalist design, which is consistent with Tesla's worldwide branding, combines modern and regional features. The walls include images influenced by Indian art and culture in addition to Tesla's discoveries.