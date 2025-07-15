Elon Musk’s EV giant has launched its first showroom in Mumbai and is expanding to New Delhi later this month, showcasing Model Y units imported from China.

Tesla is now taking orders for the Model Y in India, marking its long-awaited foray into the local auto scene.

The rear-wheel-drive version starts at $69,700, while the Long Range variant is priced at $79,000, Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt posted on X. Stocktwits confirmed the same on the company’s India webpage.

Buyers also have the option to include Full Self-Driving for an extra $7,000. They can also opt for the Full Self-Driving add-on, which costs an additional $7,000.

Deliveries for the standard variant are expected to begin this quarter, with the Long Range following later in the year.

The launch lines up with the debut of Tesla’s first showroom in India, a 4,000-square-foot space located in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra Kurla Complex.

On display will be Model Y vehicles imported from China, expected to cost over $56,000 before taxes and insurance. A second store is already in the works for New Delhi and is set to open by the end of July, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla has also been laying the groundwork behind the scenes, securing warehousing space and hiring locally.

However, the company hasn’t committed to setting up manufacturing in India. Its arrival comes at a time when sales in the U.S. and China have softened, and Tesla is looking to widen its global reach.

For now, Tesla’s luxury electric vehicles are entering a niche market. Fewer than 5% of all cars sold in India are electric, and luxury models make up just 1% of total auto sales.

Rather than competing with mass-market brands like Tata or Mahindra, Tesla’s main competition here will likely come from premium names like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

While there’s been talk about a local Tesla factory, nothing concrete has been announced. Trade negotiations between India and the U.S. are ongoing, including discussions around cutting import tariffs, which is something Tesla has been pushing for.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Tesla’s stock has declined 16.5% so far in 2025.

