Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Which is a BETTER option for you?

The sub-compact SUV market in India is booming with options with plenty to choose from. Among these are showstopper models like Tata Nexon and the Kia Sonet that have garnered widespread popularity within India’s youth.

India's sub-compact SUV industry is expanding, offering a wide range of alternatives. These include show-stopper vehicles that have become quite popular among young people in India, such as the Kia Sonet and the Tata Nexon. For the longest time, the Tata Nexon has been the best-selling SUV in India, both within its own class and the SUV market as a whole. With some of its newest features, the redesigned Sonet, which debuted earlier this year, is expected to cause a stir in the market.

These two small SUVs have excellent performance and a plethora of extras that make every drive seem more athletic.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Engine details

Three engine options are available for the Kia Sonet: 1.5-liter diesel, 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol and 1.2-liter petrol. The 1.2-liter petrol engine produces 82 horsepower and 115 Nm of torque when mated to a manual five-speed gearbox. The turbo-petrol engine produces a maximum torque of 172 Nm and a peak output of 118 bhp when mated to either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. The only engine that can be equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox is the diesel engine, which produces 250 Nm of torque and 114 horsepower.

A 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine with four gearbox options—a five-speed or six-speed manual, a six-speed automated manual gearbox (AMT) and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DCT)—is part of the updated powertrain of the most recent Tata Nexon generation. The diesel engine may be mated to either an AMT or a six-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5 diesel engine produces 260 Nm of torque and 113 Bhp of peak power, while the petrol engine produces 170 Nm of maximum torque and 118 Bhp of peak power.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Safety features

In addition to the basic safety features of hill assist, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management system, and a 360-degree surround-view camera, Kia equips the Sonet with six airbags. With its 2024 upgrade, the Kia Sonet gained access to the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes functions including lead vehicle departure alert, frontal collision avoidance, and lane driving assistance.

Six airbags, a blind spot monitor, a 360-degree surround-view camera, an electronic stability programme, ISOFIX anchors for child seats, and an anti-theft engine immobiliser are just a few of the safety features available for the Tata Nexon. The Tata Nexon's degree of passive safety was demonstrated by its five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Seating and interiors

The front seats of the Tata Nexon have more supportive, better-cushioned upholstery than the model that came before it. The centre seats have a three-point seatbelt, while the back seats have the same accommodations. However, tall passengers in the back seats won't find the legroom to be sufficient. Some variants of the Tata Nexon come with ventilated seats.

The Sonet's back seats seem cramped, despite being an improvement over the previous model. The new generation Sonet's front seats were modified to provide the second row greater legroom, and the seats themselves were changed to give the driver extra support for his thighs. The second row seems crowded because there isn't much shoulder room in the car. The luxury interior option of ventilated seats is available on some models.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Other features

The driver's seats in the Kia have four power adjustment settings, while the front row alone has ventilated seating. Bose provides a seven-speaker system and an air purifying system for the cabin. Ambient LED lighting lines the interior. Up front, there are two 10.25-inch digital screens that are software-updated versions of the previous generation. Through the instrument cluster, the driver may see the 360-degree and blind spot cameras. The vehicle is equipped with an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, and a wireless charging slot.

Numerous extra interior amenities that improve comfort and driving pleasure are available for the Tata Nexon. Along with wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Nexon also has a wireless charging slot. It also has a voice-activated sunroof, an air purifier, and a JBL sound system with several presets. Two 10.25-inch displays are installed in the dashboard: one for the infotainment system and the other for the driver's instrument panel. The driver may also utilise the navigation map on the instrument cluster thanks to the Nexon. In addition to the rear AC vents, Tata Motors equips the inside with a cooled glove compartment.



Latest Videos