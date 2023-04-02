Over 380,000 pending bookings for Maruti; maximum orders for Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Jimny & more

The Ertiga, Dzire, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Baleno, Fronx, and XL6 have received the most orders from Maruti Suzuki India, the biggest automaker in the nation, which currently has almost 380,000 pending reservations.

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, has almost 380,000 pending bookings at present with the highest orders for the Ertiga, Dzire, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Baleno, Fronx and XL6. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, a mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV), and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, a small sedan, are the two best-selling multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) in India and have 40,000 and 34,000 outstanding reservations, respectively.

The five-door Jimny SUV, which is expected to be launched later this month, has garnered 24,500 bookings. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, another forthcoming small SUV, has taken 16,500 reservations so far. The Fronx rates will be released by Maruti in the second week of April.

The popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback has 20,000 pending bookings. The company's premium MPV offering, the Maruti Suzuki XL6, has 9,000 pending bookings.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, Swift & more to become expensive from April

According to Maruti, the Ertiga's highest waiting time is 33–34 weeks, the Brezza's is 21–22 weeks, the Dzire's is 20–21 weeks, the Grand Vitara's is 16–17 weeks, and the XL6's is 14–15 weeks.

With 1,966,164 units, the company's total volumes for the fiscal year FY23 were the greatest ever. 1,862,449 pieces, which was the prior high, were produced in FY19.

Meanwhile, due to intense cost pressure, the largest automaker in the nation stated that it will raise the pricing of its vehicles starting in April. The amount of the price hike, which would vary based on the model, is still being determined by Maruti. The Alto, Eeco, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, Brezza, and Grand Vitara are just a few of the well-known vehicles sold by the firm.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted in a NEW colour