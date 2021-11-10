Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launched; know everything from price to features

According to Maruti Suzuki, the car is currently the most fuel-efficient in India, returning 26.68kmpl. The next-generation Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series engine with Idle Start-Stop technology powers it.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the all-new Celerio in India, with a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). According to Maruti Suzuki, the car is currently the most fuel-efficient in India, returning 26.68kmpl. The next-generation Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series engine with Idle Start-Stop technology powers it. Maruti Suzuki boasts that the exterior has a '3D organic sculpted design' with dynamic sweeping front headlights, droplet-styled tail lamps, and an all-new radiant trademark front grille with chrome. The vehicle is outfitted with 15-inch Urbane black alloy wheels and front fog lights.

The interior has twin-slot centre AC ventilation with brilliant chrome accents and dramatic barrel-themed side air vents. In AGS models, a redesigned gear change lever with a light ergonomic grip is also available. The All-New Celerio is India's most fuel-efficient petrol vehicle, with a mileage of 26.68kmpl and equipped with the latest generation K-Series Engine with Dual Jet, Dual VVT. Thanks to segment-first innovations like Idle Start-Stop, the All-New Celerio takes a step toward sustainability by lowering CO2 emissions by up to 19% across variations.

Thanks to cutting-edge technology, it has a torque of 89Nm at 3500rpm and power of 67bhp at 6000rpm. Next-generation K-series engine development uses advanced technologies such as cooled EGR, auto tensioner, and integrated exhaust manifold.

The new Celerio comes with the 17.78cm SmartPlay studio infotainment system, including smartphone navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. In addition, novel features such as the first engine push start with a smart key in the sector and a pollen type AC filter have been added. Convenience features such as tilt steering with mounted audio controls, 60:40 split back seats, and a height-adjustable driver seat has been included to improve usefulness and comfort.

