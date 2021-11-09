Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list, occupy first 4 slots; Tata Motors’ Punch takes 10th spot

Several automobile manufacturers reported strong sales in October. While Maruti Suzuki dominated the top ten selling automobiles, a recently released micro-SUV from another domestic carmaker also made a list. Tata Motors' Punch, released in the third week of October, ranked tenth on the list. According to a media source, Maruti Suzuki vehicles occupy the top four positions, including the month's four best-sellers. Two more Maruti Suzuki models are ranked seventh and ninth in the list of best-selling cars.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is the best-selling automobile, with 17,389 units sold in October 2021, a 5,000-unit increase from September 2021. Baleno takes second place, with the subcompact hatchback selling 15,573 units in October, up from 8,077 in September 2021. Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga sales increased by roughly 40% year on year to 12,923 units in October 2021. The MPV is ranked third on the list.

The Wagon R ranks fourth on the list, with 12,335 units sold, representing a 40% increase in sales over September 2021 statistics (7,632 units). However, sales of the hatchback decreased by over 50% compared to the same period the previous year.

With 10,554 units sold, an SUV – the Hyundai Venue – has taken the fifth position. It takes the place of the Hyundai Creta, which did not make the cut. The Kia Seltos continues to be one of the best-selling SUVs in the country, with sales of 10,488 units in October 2021. Maruti Suzuki achieved seventh place with Eeco, which had a 40% rise in monthly sales. Tata Motors' Nexon recorded October 2021 sales of 10,096 units, a 46 per cent rise over the previous year's data.

The Swift, another Maruti Suzuki model, had a 450 per cent surge in monthly sales. While the automobile sold around 2,520 units in September 2021, sales increased to nearly 9,000 units. The last on the list is the recently released Tata Punch. Within two weeks of its release, the SUV sold 8,453 copies.