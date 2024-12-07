Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: 3 children beaten, forced to chant religious slogans in Ratlam [WATCH]

In Madhya Pradesh, a disturbing video showing two men beating three children aged 6, 9, and 11 and forcing them to chant religious slogans has sparked widespread outrage. The incident took place near Amrit Sagar Lake in Ratlam, where the men also accused the children of trying to smoke cigarettes.

Two men were caught on camera violently beating three children, aged 6, 9, and 11, while allegedly forcing them to chant religious slogans in Ratlam, sparking unrest in the town. The incident, which surfaced on social media on Thursday night, led to hundreds of protesters gathering at the Manak Chowk police station in Ratlam, located 140 km from Indore. The video, shot near Amrit Sagar Lake at a construction site for an amusement park, captures one man striking the children with a slipper while another films the cruel act.

The man can be heard insulting the boys, accusing them of attempting to smoke cigarettes and coercing them into chanting religious slogans. He also demands their parents' contact information.

Anger quickly spread throughout the town, leading protesters to march to the police station. As the crowd swelled, senior officers, including ASP Rakesh Khakha, CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria, SDOP Kishore Patanwala, and DSP Ajay Sarwan, arrived at the scene, with additional reinforcements being deployed.

The police were able to ease tensions by assuring protesters that prompt action would be taken. ASP Khakha mentioned that the video seems to be at least a month old. An FIR has been filed against two unidentified individuals in connection with the incident.

