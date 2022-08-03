Here's why Kia Seltos will now have 6 airbags

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beginning on October 1, 2022, every automobile and SUV must have six airbags, according to the Union Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways (MORTH). In order to comply with the government's directive, Kia has already made six airbags a standard feature on all Seltos variants.

    Here is why Kia Seltos will now have 6 airbags
    Kia India has equipped the Seltos SUV with 6-airbags as a standard safety feature across the entire variant line-up in the country. The price increase for the entry-level trims in the Kia Seltos range is around Rs 30,000 as a result of the aforementioned development. It is now the only SUV in its class to come equipped with six airbags.

    In addition to the Seltos, Kia also offers the Carens MPV for the Indian market, which comes standard with six airbags in every configuration. The base variation of the Kia Seltos costs Rs 10.49 lakhs (ex-showroom, India), while the top-tier trim costs Rs 18.65 lakhs (ex-showroom, India).

    The safety features of the Kia Seltos include Hill Assist Control (HAC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Brake Assist (BA), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

    Regarding the SUV's technical, functional, and design elements, the South Korean manufacturer has not made any improvements. The base and mid-level Selto models, such as the HTE, HTK, HTK+, and HTX, now include six airbags as well. Previously, only the top-end Selto models, such as the HTX+, GTX(O), GTX+, and the X-Line, were equipped with six airbags.

    The majority of the entry-level versions of the Kia Seltos India were offered with twin front airbags at the time of the vehicle's August 2019 debut. But in April of last year, it made four airbags a requirement for all SUV models.

    When the Seltos is retested, the standardisation of six airbags will likewise raise the vehicle's Global NCAP safety rating. Prior to this test, it only had dual front airbags and received a 3-star safety rating from the apex body in November 2020.

