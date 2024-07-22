Citroen Basalt SUV coupe fully REVEALED ahead of August 2 launch; Check out official teaser | WATCH

Citroen is set to unveil the Basalt Coupe SUV in India this coming August. Officially debuting on August 2, 2024, the Basalt is built on the C3 Aircross SUV platform. Recently, Citroen released a teaser video on social media, providing a glimpse of the Basalt’s cabin and highlighting its main features.

The French carmaker Citroen is all set to add another product to its fleet in India. It will be known as Basalt. The company has already released an official teaser, giving an idea about the interior and exterior. The upcoming offering will flaunt a coupe-style design. The model will drop all the curtains officially on August 2, 2024. On the same day, prospective buyers could be able to reserve the car in advance. The brand has not yet disclosed any information on this, though. The car appears to be fairly aggressive from the exterior and boasts top features inside, based on the brief teaser that has been circulated on social media.

Take a look at the official teaser:

First, let's talk about the outside. It has a trademark headlamp configuration and elegant DRLs that are reminiscent of the C3 Aircross. The car will be emblazoned with the company's chrome finish emblem, which evokes memories of the C3 Aircross. The wheel arches of the four-wheeler are squarish. In addition, it receives a roofline resembling a coupe, which improves its aesthetic appeal within its class.

The teaser image of the coupe's interior indicates that it will have a floating touchscreen infotainment system that probably supports all of the wireless vehicle connect features. The manufacturer has equipped the backseat passengers with a phone holder, two cupholders, and an armrest.

The Basalt SUV coupe will be powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. An automated and 6-speed manual gearbox will be mated to the unit. When the model enters the Indian market, it will go up against the Tata Curvv, which is scheduled to debut in August of this year.

Latest Videos