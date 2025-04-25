Matter Aera EV bike launches in 8 cities: 4-speed gearbox, 172km range and smart tech
The world's first geared electric motorcycle, the Aera, is launching in eight major Indian cities. Featuring a 4-speed manual gearbox and a 172 km range, the bike offers smart features and low running costs.
| Published : Apr 25 2025, 05:32 PM
2 Min read
After making waves with its Bengaluru launch, Matter is taking its innovation nationwide by introducing the Aera, the world's first geared electric motorcycle, to eight major Indian cities. In the next 45 days, the Aera will hit the roads in Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, and Rajkot, expanding the brand's footprint and bringing high-performance electric riding to a wider audience.
The Aera's standout feature is its HyperShift transmission. A first-of-its-kind 4-speed manual gearbox in an electric bike, it offers 12 riding combinations with three riding modes while delivering EV performance. The bike can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and is powered by a 5kWh battery, providing a certified range of up to 172 km.
Smart features like a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard, dual disc brakes with ABS, and intelligent suspension make it a complete high-tech riding machine. Charging the Aera is simple, using a standard 5-amp socket, making it suitable for Indian homes.
With a running cost of just ₹0.25/km, riders can save over ₹1 lakh in 3 years compared to petrol bikes. The bike comes with features like remote locking, geo-fencing, live tracking, and over-the-air updates.
This ensures a safe and connected riding experience. To celebrate the city-wise launch, experience centers will be set up where customers can get hands-on with the Aera. These centers will offer test rides, early bird offers, and priority delivery options for riders who pre-book online.
