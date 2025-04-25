Smart features like a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard, dual disc brakes with ABS, and intelligent suspension make it a complete high-tech riding machine. Charging the Aera is simple, using a standard 5-amp socket, making it suitable for Indian homes.

With a running cost of just ₹0.25/km, riders can save over ₹1 lakh in 3 years compared to petrol bikes. The bike comes with features like remote locking, geo-fencing, live tracking, and over-the-air updates.