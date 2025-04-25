MG Hector E20 launched in India at Rs 13.99 lakh with E20-compliant engine
JSW MG Motors has launched the E20 version of its popular Hector SUV, named the MG Hector E20, at a price of ₹13.99 lakh.
MG Hector E20: JSW MG Motor India has launched its popular SUV, the MG Hector, with an upgraded E20-compliant engine. Priced from ₹13.99 lakh, this SUV boasts an attractive design and a powerful engine. The Indian government has mandated E20 fuel engines in petrol vehicles manufactured after April 1, 2025.
Environmentally Friendly: With the launch of the Hector's E20 model, Rakesh Sen, Sales Head of JSW MG Motor India, stated their commitment to environmental protection. He added that the company aims to produce vehicles that meet both customer needs and environmental standards.
The Hector is available with two engine options: a 1.5-liter turbo petrol and a 2-liter diesel. The petrol engine produces 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It comes with two transmission options: a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic. The two-liter diesel is sourced from Stellantis and produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, available only with a 6-speed manual transmission.
Safety Features: The SUV includes several Level 2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and intelligent headlamp control. It also has electronic stability control, 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and speed-sensing door locks.
