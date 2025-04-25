3 4

The Hector is available with two engine options: a 1.5-liter turbo petrol and a 2-liter diesel. The petrol engine produces 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It comes with two transmission options: a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic. The two-liter diesel is sourced from Stellantis and produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, available only with a 6-speed manual transmission.