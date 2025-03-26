user
Mar 26, 2025, 8:43 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 26: SP MP Barq gets notice in Sambhal violence case

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto march 26 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:43 AM IST

'Felling trees worse than killing a human being': Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India ruled that mass tree felling is a more serious offense than taking a human life, emphasizing strict action against environmental violations. 

Read Full News HERE
 

8:42 AM IST

Hyderabad police busts online prostitution racket, rescues woman; 2 arrested

Hyderabad police busted a prostitution racket operating from a hotel in Lakdikapul. The operation, conducted by the Commissioner's Task Force and Khairatabad police, led to the arrest of brothel organizer Kartik Das and a customer, both from West Bengal.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:41 AM IST

Sambhal violence: UP SIT issues notice to Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq for probe

The Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) served a notice to Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq in connection with the violence at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid during a court-ordered survey on November 24.

Read Full News HERE

 

