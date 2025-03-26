LIVE India News updates on March 26: SP MP Barq gets notice in Sambhal violence case

'Felling trees worse than killing a human being': Supreme Court
The Supreme Court of India ruled that mass tree felling is a more serious offense than taking a human life, emphasizing strict action against environmental violations.
Hyderabad police busts online prostitution racket, rescues woman; 2 arrested
Hyderabad police busted a prostitution racket operating from a hotel in Lakdikapul. The operation, conducted by the Commissioner's Task Force and Khairatabad police, led to the arrest of brothel organizer Kartik Das and a customer, both from West Bengal.
Sambhal violence: UP SIT issues notice to Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq for probe
The Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) served a notice to Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq in connection with the violence at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid during a court-ordered survey on November 24.
