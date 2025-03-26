Invest Rs 50 and Get Rs 35 lakh in 5 years! Govt's Post Office scheme explained

Read Full Gallery

Just pay Rs 50 and the Center will give Rs 35 lakh after 5 years! A great scheme is here, and the money can be obtained from the nearest post office.

Regular investment can yield substantial returns in the long term. Now get great returns. The post office is giving approximately 8% to 8.5% interest per year. So, make a deposit.

This fixed deposit has a maturity of 5 years, but money can be withdrawn after 3 years. There is no risk in this scheme; money will be very safe. It is a great option for recurring.

According to the rules, about 50 percent of the loan can be taken after 12 installments. With this amazing post office scheme, a fund of Rs 35 lakh can be created by depositing Rs 50. Everyone from 19 years to 59 years old can invest in this scheme. It's a great option.

Latest Videos