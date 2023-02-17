Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 Hyundai Verna to launch on March 21; will be available in 4 variants

    The Hyundai Verna will be available in four variants: EX, S, SX and SX (O) and two engine options. The styling of the new Verna is based on the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ philosophy.

    2023 Hyundai Verna to launch on March 21 will be available in 4 variants gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna will debut on March 21, 2022. The vehicle, which had previously been hinted at, will have a completely new look that is said to be inspired by Hyundai's "Sensuous Sportiness" design language. The car's proportions may also change, and its length probably will be longer than that of its forebear. In reality, the majority of dealers have been taking reservations for the vehicle for a few weeks at this point.

    Along with Hyundai's massive trademark grille, the new Hyundai Verna will have brand-new LED DRLs that resemble strip lights up front. The new vehicle will have sweeping lines that curve backwards to give it a sportier appearance. On the rear side of the car, we can see the brake light run towards the back of the car. 

    Also Read | 2023 Honda City Facelift likely to launch in March first week; Here's what we know so far

    There are two petrol engine choices for the vehicle. Along with a 1.5-liter MPi petrol engine that will have a 6-speed manual gearbox and an intelligent variable transmission (IVT) choice, there will also be a 1.5-liter Turbo GDi engine that is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. In order to comply with the forthcoming BS6 Step-II pollution regulations, the new Verna will not have a diesel motor.

    The vehicle will be available in four model levels: EX, S, SX, and SX (O). Three new single-tone colors—Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Tellurian Brown—are among the seven single-tone and two dual-tone colour choices for the car. When it debuts, the vehicle will compete with models like the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, and Skoda Slavia.

    Also Read | Who is Ramkripa Ananthan, the woman who designed new Mahindra Thar, XUV 700 & more?

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 6:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2023 Honda City Facelift likely to launch in March first week Here is what we know so far gcw

    2023 Honda City Facelift likely to launch in March first week; Here's what we know so far

    Who is Ramkripa Ananthan the woman who designed new Mahindra Thar XUV 700 more gcw

    Who is Ramkripa Ananthan, the woman who designed new Mahindra Thar, XUV 700 & more?

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features dual tone colours launched at Rs 11 14 Lakh know whats new gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features, dual-tone colours; launched at Rs 11.14 Lakh

    2023 Audi Q3 Sportsback SUV launched priced at Rs 51 43 lakh Know whats so special gcw

    2023 Audi Q3 Sportsback SUV launched, priced at Rs 51.43 lakh; Know what's so special

    2023 Hyundai Verna bookings open diesel engines axed design teased ahead of launch gcw

    New Hyundai Verna bookings open, diesel engines axed; design teased ahead of launch

    Recent Stories

    Islamic cleric faces flak for hateful remark on Swara Bhasker's inter-faith marriage

    Islamic cleric faces flak for hateful remark on Swara Bhasker's inter-faith marriage

    IPL 2023 Schedule: Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings kick-start proceedings from March 31-ayh

    IPL 2023 Schedule: Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings kick-start proceedings from March 31

    Selena Gomez slammed trolls who took sly digs at her weight gain, read details vma

    Selena Gomez slammed trolls who took sly digs at her weight gain, read details

    Jamia likely to offer dual degrees online learning 4 year undergraduate courses from next session gcw

    Jamia likely to offer dual degrees, online learning, 4-year undergraduate courses from next session

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: Indian bowlers restrict Australia to 263; social media all-praise for Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Indian bowlers restrict Australia to 263; social media all-praise for Ashwin

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon