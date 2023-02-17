2023 Hyundai Verna to launch on March 21; will be available in 4 variants

The Hyundai Verna will be available in four variants: EX, S, SX and SX (O) and two engine options. The styling of the new Verna is based on the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ philosophy.

The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna will debut on March 21, 2022. The vehicle, which had previously been hinted at, will have a completely new look that is said to be inspired by Hyundai's "Sensuous Sportiness" design language. The car's proportions may also change, and its length probably will be longer than that of its forebear. In reality, the majority of dealers have been taking reservations for the vehicle for a few weeks at this point.

Along with Hyundai's massive trademark grille, the new Hyundai Verna will have brand-new LED DRLs that resemble strip lights up front. The new vehicle will have sweeping lines that curve backwards to give it a sportier appearance. On the rear side of the car, we can see the brake light run towards the back of the car.

There are two petrol engine choices for the vehicle. Along with a 1.5-liter MPi petrol engine that will have a 6-speed manual gearbox and an intelligent variable transmission (IVT) choice, there will also be a 1.5-liter Turbo GDi engine that is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. In order to comply with the forthcoming BS6 Step-II pollution regulations, the new Verna will not have a diesel motor.

The vehicle will be available in four model levels: EX, S, SX, and SX (O). Three new single-tone colors—Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Tellurian Brown—are among the seven single-tone and two dual-tone colour choices for the car. When it debuts, the vehicle will compete with models like the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, and Skoda Slavia.

