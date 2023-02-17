Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 Honda City Facelift likely to launch in March first week; Here's what we know so far

    Honda City has been one of the best-selling products of the Japanese automaker in India since its launch in 1998. The facelifted car will be available in Honda showrooms for test drives from March 3.

    Since its introduction in 1998, the Honda City has been one of the Japanese automaker's best-selling models in India. The vehicle's mid-life facelift is about to be released by the automaker after its fifth iteration made its premiere in India in 2020. Beginning March 3, the new vehicle will be accessible for test rides in Honda dealerships.

    The business is anticipated to start taking reservations for the City makeover shortly. A few aesthetic and practical improvements, such as redesigned front and back bumpers and a new alloy tyre design, are expected to be included in the 2023 Honda City update. There won't likely be any alterations to the fundamental arrangement of the new sedan's interior.

    The manufacturer is anticipated to pack the new vehicle with amenities like wireless charging and heated chairs.

    A lane monitor camera, a semi-digital gauge cluster, a keyless entry system, and push-button starting are all features of the most recent Honda City model. Closer to the debut, more precise information about the characteristics of the upcoming City will be made available.

    As a result of the upcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) standards, Honda has declared that diesel engines will no longer be sold in India. The new City will only be available in petrol, with the possibility of hybrid powertrains to meet RDE requirements and E20 fuel compliance.

    A 1.5L petrol engine with 118 horsepower will power the 2023 City facelift. It will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT automated gearbox. A 1.5L Atkinson Cycle petrol-hybrid engine with 124 bhp of production and an e-CVT transmission will also be available.

    Price-wise, the 2023 Honda City update could be about Rs. 1 lakh more expensive than the outgoing variant. It will continue to compete with other midsize cars like the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna after it is released.

