Lightyear to launch world’s first solar car with 1000 km range by end of 2022

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 3:03 PM IST

    Every every day, new electric vehicles are launched, but their adoption remains a huge barrier. That, too, may become obsolete. Lightyear, a business that creates solar electric vehicles, has shown its first production-ready vehicle, the Lightyear 0. The car employs both solar and electric energy to power the drivetrain, which the manufacturer claims extends the vehicle's range beyond 1000 kilometres.

    The production-ready solar-electric vehicle has two curved solar arrays on the roof that span five metres squared and assist the car collect solar energy.

    Given that the temperature in the area is bright and the commute is around 35 kilometres, Lightyear claims that the automobile may run for up to 7 months without needing to be charged. While in countries with less sunshine, like as the Netherlands, the business claims it will run for two months.

    Also Read | 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut sold for $143 million, becomes most expensive car

    Aside from the solar panels, the automobile is powered by four in-wheel motors that provide a range of 625 kilometres on a single charge. If driven at highway speeds (about 110 km/h), the automobile can still go for 560 kilometres if completely charged. Another reason that contributes to the fantastic performance is the "record-breaking" drag coefficient of 0.19, which makes the Lightyear 0 one of the most aerodynamic family cars ever manufactured.

    According to the firm, the Lightyear 0 will be made for €250,000, or about Rs 2 crore, after which the company will begin manufacturing for the second model of Lightyear, which will be considerably more affordable at €30,000, or around Rs 27 lakh.

    Also Read | For Apple car, iPhone-maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project

    At the unveiling of the Lightyear 0 model, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Lex Hoefsloot stated, "Electric cars are a start in the right direction, but they are dependent on the grid, which is still heavily reliant on fossil fuel generation." Adding a new source, the sun, increases the assurance that you will always have that charge and will need to charge much less frequently."

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 3:03 PM IST
