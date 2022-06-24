Hyundai Tucson SUV to launch July 13: 5 things you need to know ahead of debut

The new Hyundai Tucson will be designed in the same style as the Hyundai Alcazar and the new facelift version of the Hyundai Venue. The design scheme is based on the Parametric Dynamics and includes certain standout characteristics such as a wide grille with integrated DRLs and split headlights.

Hyundai will reveal the fourth generation India-spec Tucson on July 13, ahead of its August debut. The car is projected to take over as the Korean company's flagship SUV, sitting above the Hyundai Alcazar. The new Hyundai Tucson will be designed in the same style as the Hyundai Alcazar and the new facelift version of the Hyundai Venue. The design scheme is based on the Parametric Dynamics and includes certain standout characteristics such as a wide grille with integrated DRLs and split headlights.

Exterior: The design is also hinted at on the body, which has some extremely sharp cuts and wrinkles down the sides. The vehicle's back has fanged LED tail lights, lending it a unique appearance.

Wheelbase: The Hyundai Tucson has made quite an impression in the worldwide market, where it gives clients two wheelbase options: 2680mm and 2756mm. According to photos that have appeared online, the India-spec Hyundai Tucson will have a longer wheelbase, which would give the SUV a more majestic appearance.

Interior: The car's interior features a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen display and an instrument cluster of the same size. The Tucson is said to include a drive-by-wire gear selector with a button. Climate control, ventilated seats, an air purifier, linked technology, and a panoramic sunroof are among the other amenities of the automobile.

Under the bonnet: Although no specifics have been disclosed, the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson is expected to have engine characteristics comparable to the current model. The car is likely to be available with a 2-litre diesel engine producing a maximum of 186PS of power and 417 Nm, as well as a naturally-aspirated 2-litre petrol powertrain producing 156PS of maximum power and 192Nm of peak torque.

Price: The latest generation Hyundai Tucson is estimated to start at Rs 24 lakh.