A new week is about to begin. Find out who will have a great week and which zodiac signs need to be cautious. Get answers from the weekly horoscope for all signs, from Aries to Pisces, covering business, love, and health.

Discover your weekly horoscope from October 27 to November 2, 2025 and find out what’s in store for your zodiac sign. Whether you're looking for insights into business opportunities, love, or health, this week’s astrological forecast has you covered. From Aries to Pisces, we reveal which signs will thrive and which should approach the week with caution. Don’t miss your personalised predictions for the days ahead!

Aries -

You may get a contact for a new job. Work according to your physical capacity. There will be no problem despite some turmoil in the family. Think carefully before making any decision. An opportunity to go abroad for work may arise. There might be a discussion about a pilgrimage with your parents. Trusting others in business might lead to being cheated. Mental stress will be present due to the illness of family members. There is a possibility of progress in creative work. Complications in love life may lead to disputes at home.

Taurus –

Financial worries may increase at home. Dental problems might get worse. If you can't be self-restrained in the first part of the week, problems may arise. It's a good time for people associated with theater. Worries about your child's education may increase. Concerns about business pressure might grow. It's a good time for actors and actresses. Speak carefully in the early part of the week. You might have to help a stranger. Good opportunities may come in business. There is a risk of injury, so be careful. Saying extra things can bring disputes at home.

Gemini -

Anger may increase due to excessive work. You might travel somewhere with friends. Work may suffer due to illness. Good opportunities for studies may come. Unrest at home will increase due to an enemy. At the beginning of the week, work might be disrupted because of friends. You may suffer from mental distress due to the bad behavior of a loved one. Trying to earn extra money might increase danger. In the middle of the week, relationships with neighbors will improve. There might be a dispute with a businessperson.

Cancer –

At the beginning of the week, interest in a new business may increase. Expenses are likely to increase due to illness. A long-held wish may be fulfilled. Be a little careful with fire, as there is a possibility of danger. There may be discussions about auspicious work at home. Worries about the health of an elder in the house will increase. There might be a dispute with a friend over money transactions. Family peace will be maintained. Relationship problems may be resolved. There might be a dispute with a neighbor over property. Unrest in family life may increase.

Leo -

Business results will not be good, but the problem will be resolved towards the end. It's a bad time for government employees. Extra talk can cause disputes in your friend circle. News may come from a friend living abroad. A new opportunity for work may arise. Worries about your mother's health will increase. At the beginning of the week, enmity with a relative may cause disputes between husband and wife. Medical expenses for a child may increase. Physical anxiety may increase for some reason. You may become established in society for some reason.

Virgo –

Those associated with sports have a chance of increasing their fame. Complications in love matters may increase. A trip may be canceled due to illness. There might be a dispute with the domestic help at home. It is better not to invest in a partnership business. A wish may be fulfilled. Money may be spent on children. A new job opportunity may arise. Savings will be low due to extra expenses. There might be a dispute with your partner for some reason. Work will be disrupted due to stomach problems. You will achieve success in research. You may take the initiative to do some social work.

Libra –

There may be discussions about traveling to a distant place with relatives. You will not get any success in business without hard work. There is a possibility of receiving due money. You can trust a stranger today. The week may start with a dispute with your partner. You will feel unwell due to a heavy workload. Worry and expenses for an elder will increase. Your honor and prestige may increase for some work. You may feel a growing weakness for a man. There is a possibility of progress for those involved in research.

Scorpio –

You may receive some good news this week. There might be a dispute with a stranger. The business side will be mostly good. Financial pressure may increase slightly. You will be far ahead in philosophical discussions. Joy will increase from traveling with family. At the beginning of the week, there might be a dispute with elders for some reason. There will be mental stress due to the illness of a brother or sister at home. Expenses for religious worship will increase. Business may decline due to a lack of interest in work.

Sagittarius –

Worries about children will increase. There might be a dispute with a creditor. You may be embarrassed while traveling. A guest may arrive at home. Worries about the physical illness of your father or mother will increase. Keep some distance from friends, as there is a possibility of disputes. At the beginning of the week, you may have to take legal action regarding property. News of a job may come from a high-ranking person. You may get very good news in business, but there might be some financial pressure. Problems may increase while trying to earn extra money.

Capricorn –

At the beginning of the week, your relatives' pride will increase due to your good work. You may get into a new relationship. You may suffer from rheumatic problems. There might be a dispute with parents for not completing important work. Work may suffer due to illness. There might be a dispute with a moneylender over money. Expenses for a child's education may increase. Pressure may increase due to extra expenses. Heartache may increase from being hurt by a loved one. The relationship with your wife will be good.

Aquarius -

It's a very good time for work. Worries about debt repayment will increase. There may be unrest in the family for not completing your work. It is not a good time to try new ways of earning now. You may have to take legal action regarding property. Loneliness in a love relationship may end. Your mind will be happy today due to some auspicious work. It is better not to travel by air. A personal problem of yours will be solved by a friend. Expenses may increase due to a guest at home. Speak carefully with strangers, as disputes may arise.

Pisces –

There may be unrest in the family due to financial problems. You can be saved from danger by discussing with an elder. You will have to face a lot of jealousy at the workplace today. It is a suitable time for scientific pursuits. It is a good time for women's employment. Progress may come from constructive work. You will achieve success due to your intelligence. Something new may happen in business. Plans for a distant trip with the family may be ruined. Expenses will increase to fulfill a child's demand. Social disgrace may come from a neighbor.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.