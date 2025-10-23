Rahu Gochar 2026: 4 Zodiac Signs Set to Experience Doubled Fortune
In 2026, Rahu will transit Capricorn, boosting the luck of four zodiac signs. This Rahu Gochar promises doubled fortune, success, and opportunities for the affected zodiac signs throughout the year.
Rahu's Transit
In 2026, planetary movements will bring major changes. As Rahu shifts from Aquarius to Capricorn, four zodiac signs are set for a golden period. Let’s discover which signs will enjoy this luck.
Taurus
Rahu's transit brings big benefits for Taurus. Expect promotions, career growth, and long-awaited opportunities. Singles may find a match, and business will see huge profits.
Gemini
2026 is great for Gemini. Expect good job offers and success in exams. Wealth could double, and you might buy a new vehicle. You'll succeed in all tasks and get praised.
Virgo
Virgo natives will see good results from Rahu's transit. Happiness will double, especially from children. They'll find their desired partner, and self-confidence will soar.
Pisces
Despite Sade Sati, Rahu's transit is great for Pisces. Life will be comfortable, with chances for foreign travel. Finances will improve, and problems will fade away.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.