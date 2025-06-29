Weekly Horoscope June 30 - July 6, 2025: The third week of June 2025 will last from the 23rd to the 29th. Along with the Moon, several other planets will change signs this month, impacting all 12 zodiac signs.

Weekly Horoscope 1st Week Of July 2025: The upcoming week will have the first day in June 2025 and the remaining days in July. Accordingly, this will be the first week of July 2025. The week will begin with a Grahan Yoga due to the conjunction of Ketu and Moon in Leo. Other planets will also change signs mid-week, creating auspicious and inauspicious yogas. Learn from the weekly horoscope how the next 7 days will be for each zodiac sign…

Aries Weekly Horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025

This week will be okay for this zodiac sign. You will feel inferior to your competitors. Avoid making business-related decisions. Time is not right to start new work. There may be some misunderstanding between husband and wife. Medical students can get success.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025

Financially, this week will be good for you. Seniors will appreciate your work. Be careful in investments. This is a profitable time for businessmen. There will be some concern about mother's health this week. You may receive a special gift from old friends during this time.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025

This week will be excellent for health. You can buy a house, land, or vehicle. Avoid making any decisions in haste. You will work hard in your career, and you will get its full results. There may be a disagreement with your life partner on some matter. Take care of your health.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025

This week will be favorable for employed people, and there are chances of promotion. It would be better not to get involved in partnership businesses. Be careful while investing. Time will be mixed for love life. Students will get the full benefit of their hard work. Health will be fine.

Leo Weekly Horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025

This week, there are chances of success for youth in competitive exams. There are chances of stomach related problems, so keep full control over food and drink. The luck of people associated with the share market may shine. Married life will be happy. You can go on a trip with your wife.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025

People of this zodiac sign may be disappointed by the failure of their children. There will be tension in the family, which will keep the mind disturbed. Marriage proposals may come for unmarried people. Time is good for lovers. This time will be better than before for job-business.

Libra Weekly Horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025

Expenses will be more than income this week, which can spoil your budget. Students will get guidance from teachers in exam preparations, which will prove beneficial. Children and the elderly should take precautions regarding health. Time is favorable for love.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025

People of this zodiac sign should drive carefully, there are chances of injury from an accident. Family property disputes can end this week. This time is also good for love relationships. Time will be moderately fruitful for businessmen. Some problems may arise at the workplace.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025

People of this zodiac sign will get full support of luck this week. This time is favorable for you in terms of health. Pending work will be completed with the help of friends. Some good news may also be received. Love relationships can turn into marriage. Obstacles in education will be removed, results will be in favor.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025

People of this zodiac sign should avoid unnecessary expenses, otherwise the budget may get spoiled. They will have to struggle more in financial matters this week. Ongoing disputes with life partner will end. This week will give mixed results for both business and job. Take care of your health.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025

This week is very good for students, some big success can be achieved. Any land related dispute going on can be resolved. Job situation will improve. There will be concern about father's health. Someone in the family may have blood related diseases.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025

This week, some close person may cheat people of this zodiac sign. Do not lend money to anyone. This week is moderately fruitful for students. Time is good for love life. Employed people can get special achievements this week. Investment will also be beneficial.



