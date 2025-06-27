Malavya Rajyoga is forming due to Venus transit, bringing good fortune to these three zodiac signs.

Malavya Rajyoga 2025: Astrology mentions 5 Mahapurusha Rajyogas, one of which is Malavya Rajyoga, formed by Venus, the giver of wealth. On June 30, Venus transits into its own sign, Taurus, forming Malavya Rajyoga. This Rajyoga's effects will be seen on all zodiac signs. However, a golden period may begin for some zodiac signs. Moreover, these people's wealth may increase.

Malavya Rajyoga can prove beneficial for Libra individuals. During this time, your personality will improve. Also, the influence of this yoga will give you success in every work, and new sources of income will open up for you. Married couples will have a happy married life during this time. Also, unmarried people may receive marriage proposals. If you are doing business, new deals and opportunities for profit will arise.

For Leo natives, Malavya Rajyoga can prove beneficial in terms of career and business. Because this Rajyoga will occur in the Karma Bhava of your transit horoscope. Therefore, your financial condition will be good during this time, and you will get many opportunities to earn money. People looking for jobs can get success. The business class can get new orders during this time, through which they can get good money.

The formation of Malavya Rajyoga can prove positive for Virgo people. Because Venus is transiting from your sign to the house of luck and foreign lands. Therefore, your luck may increase during this time. Your activity in religious and social works will increase, and you will be respected. If you are engaged in studies or writing, this time will be very auspicious for you. You may get a promotion in your job or a new project.