In July 2025, Saturn, Mercury, Rahu, and Ketu will begin their retrograde motion. This unique planetary alignment will open doors of fortune for certain zodiac signs.

Guru Purnima: Tomorrow, July 10th, is Guru Purnima. On this day, Jupiter is in Gemini. This positioning of Jupiter in Gemini on Guru Purnima will be beneficial for many zodiac signs. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima because Maharishi Veda Vyasa was also born on this day.

On Guru Purnima, Jupiter's presence in Gemini will benefit 4 zodiac signs. Since Maharishi Veda Vyasa, who compiled the Vedas and composed the Mahabharata, was also born on this day, it is also called Vyasa Purnima. Jupiter rose on July 9th. Following this, Jupiter will retrograde on November 11, 2025. This will impact many zodiac signs.

Now, how will Jupiter's presence in Gemini on Guru Purnima affect the zodiac signs? Jupiter is considered the significator of dharma, luck, spiritual growth, knowledge, and wisdom. Because Jupiter is in Gemini on Guru Purnima, many zodiac signs will benefit from this conjunction. They will receive positive benefits related to knowledge, etc.

Gemini

For those born under this sign, Jupiter in Gemini brings you a good time; you are receiving positive energy that will benefit you. You will benefit in personal relationships. If you are involved in any writing or speaking profession, new doors of progress will open for you.

Aquarius

For those born under this sign, Jupiter's transit will strengthen your partnerships and respect in society. If you start any project with someone's help during this time, you will profit.

Virgo

People of this zodiac sign are likely to benefit from new knowledge, such as workshops or master programs, which will brighten your career. During this time, you should adopt practical practices.

Sagittarius

During this time, Sagittarius individuals will have very strong emotional connections. You will receive guidance from a guru or mentor in your life.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.