Lucky Rashis for Marriage Revealed: This month, starting July 25th, Shravan Maas continues until August 23rd. Shravan Maas is traditionally considered an auspicious time for marriages.

Throughout this month, those with Venus and Jupiter well-placed in their charts are likely to hear wedding bells. This marriage yoga applies not only to women but also to men. Venus, the significator of marriage, love, and marital life, will be in its own sign Taurus until August 26th, and Jupiter, the significator of auspicious events, will be in Gemini until June 2nd, 2026. During Shravan Month, except for those born under Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn, marriage efforts are likely to be successful, and weddings will take place.

Aries:

This zodiac sign has a good chance of getting married with the help of relatives or friends, as Venus is in the second house, i.e., the family house, and Jupiter is in the third house. The wedding is likely to be very grand.

Taurus:

This is an auspicious time to start marriage preparations. There is a possibility of marrying a loved one. Indications are that the marriage will take place traditionally and with great pomp in their native village.

Cancer:

Venus, the lord of auspiciousness, is transiting in a favorable position for this sign, so people of this zodiac sign are likely to get married soon with little effort. There are generally indications of a foreign alliance. There is also a possibility of marriage with a colleague from a high-status family.

Virgo:

Venus is in this zodiac sign's house, and Jupiter is in the tenth house, indicating a good marriage with a person from a wealthy family. Since Venus is in the house, the marriage will take place in the native village and with one's own relatives. With a little effort, there is also a possibility of a foreign alliance being confirmed for these zodiac signs.

Scorpio:

It could be a love marriage or an inter-caste marriage. Due to Venus's position in the house and Jupiter's position in the eighth house, marriage with a high-class family will be confirmed. You will be successful in love affairs. There is a possibility of a simple wedding.

Capricorn:

Since Venus, the lord of the fifth house of this zodiac sign, is in the fifth house, there is a possibility of a love life turning into marriage. There are indications of marriage with a close acquaintance or colleague. The wedding is likely to be more expensive than expected.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.