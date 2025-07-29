Image Credit : Getty

Capricorns are responsible. They are also very trustworthy people. Even if they don't show their love outwardly, they have a lot of love for their friends in their hearts. They will not hesitate to do anything for them. They are very trustworthy. They are always ready to support their friends in any way. If their friends need anything, they will help them without asking. They are at the forefront of solving their friends' problems. However, no matter how good friends they are, they will not forgive those who cheat them. If someone betrays their trust, they can completely distance themselves from even their friends.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.