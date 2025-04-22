Rahu-Ketu Transit in May: Luck Shines for These 3 Zodiac Signs
In astrology, Rahu and Ketu hold a special significance. On May 18, 2025, there will be a change in the zodiac signs of Rahu and Ketu.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 12:40 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
16
Rahu Ketu Transit: Rahu and Ketu hold a special place in astrology. On May 18, 2025, there will be a change in the zodiac signs of Rahu and Ketu. Rahu will move from Pisces to Aquarius, and Ketu will move from Virgo to Leo. This transit will affect all zodiac signs. This transit will be auspicious for some zodiac signs.
26
Image Credit : Freepik
Leo: New opportunities for progress in job and business. Wealth will increase. The atmosphere at home will be positive, and you will enjoy happy moments with your family members. Financial condition will also be good.
36
Image Credit : Freepik
Gemini: Beneficial for Gemini natives. Possibility of financial gains. Success in every endeavor. New responsibilities. Avoid impulsive purchases. Good financial condition. Happy married life. Time with loved ones. Possibility of foreign travel.
46
Image Credit : Freepik
Aries: Beneficial for Aries natives. Opportunities for career advancement. Relief from difficult times. Luck will support you in auspicious events. Happiness in married life and freedom from all obstacles.
56
Image Credit : Freepik
Capricorn: Long-pending tasks will be successful. Possibility of financial gains in business. Increase in respect and prestige in society. Improved financial condition. Happy, peaceful, and prosperous atmosphere at home. Thoughtful investments bring profit and immense prosperity.
66
Image Credit : Freepik
Sagittarius: Beneficial for Sagittarius natives. Possibility of progress in job, work, and business, and financial gains from multiple sources of income. You will be full of confidence and face work challenges with courage.
Top Stories