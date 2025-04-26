Shani Sade Sati Effects on Aries, Aquarius, and Pisces in 2025
People are advised to be cautious during Shani's Sade Sati.
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 10:41 AM
1 Min read
Shani's slow movement impacts each zodiac sign. Three signs affected by Sade Sati should be cautious. Aries begins Sade Sati, Aquarius ends it, and Pisces enters the middle phase.
Sade Sati begins for Aries. Expect gradual effects. Shani's transit affects finances, increasing expenses. Beware of enemies and reduced luck.
Aquarius enters the final phase of Sade Sati, lasting two and a half years. Expect mixed results. Family happiness may decrease. Be cautious in business and finances.
Pisces begins the middle phase of Sade Sati. Challenging times may arise with physical and mental issues, impacting relationships and career. Be patient.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
