Kaal Sarp Yoga holds significant importance in astrology. It is believed to bring snake-like challenges. Rahu and Ketu are like the head and tail of a venomous snake. This yoga forms when all planets are positioned between these two. Currently, all planets are transiting between Ketu in Virgo and Rahu in Pisces. Reciting Subramanya Ashtaka daily can mitigate these issues. From the 27th of this month to May 11th, this yoga is likely to affect Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Aries

Kaal Sarp Yoga forms due to Rahu and Ketu's transit in the 6th and 12th houses of this sign. This could lead to increased expenses and unexpected costs. Significant effort will be required for minimal gains. Medical expenses may also rise. Work and endeavors will face delays. Income might decrease. Close relatives and friends may become distant. Importance and influence at work will diminish.

Gemini

The fourth and tenth houses of this zodiac sign are affected by Kaal Sarp Yoga. Therefore, income may decrease, and influence in career, job, and business is likely to diminish. Job opportunities may not materialize. Superiors might be dissatisfied with your work performance. There's a possibility of facing criticism from relatives and friends. Professions and businesses will experience slow progress. Property issues may escalate. Pending payments might be delayed.

Leo

As this inauspicious yoga occurs in the eighth house, positive aspects at home and abroad will be minimal. Misunderstandings may arise. Embarrassment may occur if debtors fail to repay. Pressure will increase in areas where you need to give. Problems with superiors at work are inevitable. Competitors may gain an advantage in career and business. Disputes with your spouse may arise. Income generation efforts may not yield desired results.

Virgo

It's advisable to be cautious regarding health, vehicle accidents, criticism, and accusations. The pressure of personal problems will be high. Importance and influence in career and job may slightly decrease. Problems may arise from family members. Arguments with your spouse are likely. Losses from travel are possible. Financial difficulties will cause trouble.

Sagittarius

Due to its presence in the fourth and tenth houses, mental anxiety is likely to increase. Confidence may decrease. Happiness might significantly diminish. Concerns about your mother's health may arise. Property disputes could cause some trouble. You might face your superiors' anger at work. Career and business will slow down considerably. Obstacles may arise while undertaking auspicious events. Expected good news may not arrive.

Pisces

Kaal Sarp Yoga, caused by Rahu's transit in this sign, is likely to cause health problems. Personal issues can be very troublesome. Mental stress in married life will increase. Marriage efforts may not progress beyond a certain point. Job efforts may not be favorable. Problems at work may arise from superiors. Activities in career and business will significantly decrease. Despite hard work, income may be low.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.