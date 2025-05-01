According to astrology, if Saturn conjuncts with Jupiter, Venus, or Mercury, and their aspect falls on Saturn, the influences and ill effects of Saturn are greatly reduced.

According to astrology, if Saturn conjuncts with Jupiter, Venus, or Mercury, and their aspect falls on Saturn, the influence and malefic effects of Saturn are greatly reduced. Currently, due to the conjunction of exalted Venus and Mercury with Saturn transiting in Pisces, Saturn is becoming a benefic planet. This situation will continue until May 31st. Currently, due to a significant decrease in Saturn's negative effects, Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces will experience many significant victories. Life will improve in many ways.

Aries

This zodiac sign has Saturn's affliction due to Saturn's transit in the house of expenditure. This can increase workload and stress in career, job, and business. There is also the possibility of being burdened with unrewarding responsibilities and not receiving a pay raise or promotion. Currently, as Saturn is conjunct with friendly planets Venus and Mercury, the workload will be greatly reduced, salaries and allowances will increase, and hard work will be recognized.

Leo

People of this zodiac sign have Ashtama Shani dosha, with Saturn in the eighth house. Because of this, planned tasks did not go as planned, and there was a lack of progress in the financial situation. Family and marital problems also contribute to these. These situations are changing as Venus and Mercury are currently conjunct with Saturn. Every task can be accomplished with a little effort. There is a possibility of increasing income in many ways.

Virgo

Due to Saturn's presence in the seventh house of this sign, no work or effort is completed. Progress in career and jobs stalls. In addition, financial stress is also high. No matter how hard you try, the results are minimal. This situation is changing due to the conjunction of Venus and Mercury with Saturn. The influence of Saturn will be greatly reduced, and the desired progress will be seen not only in work but also in career and business. The demand for employees will increase significantly.

Sagittarius

Saturn's transit in the fourth house of this zodiac sign has caused Ardhastama Shani dosha. This leads to a lack of happiness and peace. Peace of mind is greatly reduced. The workload is heavy. The greater the effort, the less the result. The combination of friendly planets Saturn, Venus, and Mercury provides relief from work-related stress and pressure. Careers and businesses are gradually emerging from difficulties and losses. Income is growing day by day. There will be progress everywhere.

Aquarius

For this sign, due to Saturn's transit in the second house, the previous day's Shani dosha continues. As a result, more effort means fewer results. Income decreases significantly. Money that should come does not come. Due to the conjunction of Saturn, Mercury, and Venus, income will start to increase. Employment opportunities will be available for the unemployed. Expected changes in work will be seen. Salary will also increase with promotion. Family life will be happy.

Pisces

Due to Saturn's transit in this sign, the previous day's Shani dosha continues. This does not lead to any kind of progress in life. Financial problems are encountered. Due to the conjunction of Saturn, Venus, and Mercury, the influence of Saturn will be greatly reduced this year. There will be an increase in income, improvement in health, opportunities for job promotion and salary increase, and recovery from losses in career and business. Every task, every effort has the potential to be achieved.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.