When to break the Nirjala Ekadashi fast: This year, Nirjala Ekadashi fast will be observed on Friday, June 6th. The fast is complete only after Parana is performed the next day. There are certain essential rules for Parana.

Nirjala Ekadashi Parna Date And Shubh Muhurat: Nirjala Ekadashi, considered the biggest Ekadashi of the year, will be observed on Friday, June 6th. Observing this Ekadashi fast yields the benefits of all Ekadashis of the year, as mentioned in religious scriptures. Even drinking water is prohibited during this fast. According to religious texts, any fast is complete only after Parana is performed. Learn when and how to perform Parana for Nirjala Ekadashi. Also, note the auspicious time for Nirjala Ekadashi Parana.

When to Perform Nirjala Ekadashi Parana? (Nirjala Ekadashi Parna Date)

According to religious scriptures, Parana of any fast is performed the next day. Since Nirjala Ekadashi fast will be observed on Friday, June 6th, Parana will be performed the next day, i.e., Saturday, June 7th. Parana signifies the completion of the fast. Without Parana, the complete benefits of the fast are not obtained, so it is very important to perform Parana.

Auspicious Time for Nirjala Ekadashi Parana (Nirjala Ekadashi Parna Muhurat)

According to Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, an astrologer from Ujjain, the best time to perform Nirjala Ekadashi Parana on June 7th is from 01:44 PM to 04:31 PM. It is written in religious scriptures that one should follow the rules of the fast until Parana is performed.

Things to Keep in Mind During Parana

1. Worship Lord Vishnu once again before performing Nirjala Ekadashi Parana.

2. Offer food to Brahmins first during Parana and bid them farewell after giving them donations.

3. If you cannot invite a Brahmin home, then give food items like flour, lentils, rice, and a donation amount to a Brahmin at their home.

4. If this is also not possible, you can perform Parana after feeding green fodder to a cow.

5. Consume the Lord's Prasad first during Parana, and then have your meal.



