Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Katha: The Ekadashi fast holds special significance in Hinduism. This year, Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, June 6th. It is considered the most important Ekadashi of the year.

Story Of Nirjala Ekadashi: Nirjala Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the bright fortnight of Jyeshtha month. This year, this Ekadashi fast is on Friday, June 6th. It is also called the biggest Ekadashi of the year. On this day, it is customary to worship Lord Vishnu. According to the scriptures, a person who observes Nirjala Ekadashi fast gets the benefit of observing all 24 Ekadashi fasts of the year. One must also listen to the story of Nirjala Ekadashi to get the full benefit of the fast. Read on to know the story of Nirjala Ekadashi…

The Story of Nirjala Ekadashi

According to the Mahabharata, once Maharishi Ved Vyasa came to Hastinapur and told the Pandavas about the importance of Ekadashi and asked them to observe the fast. All the Pandavas agreed to observe the Ekadashi fast. Then Bhima told Maharishi Vyasa, ‘O Gurudev, the fire in my stomach burns continuously, to calm it I have to eat continuously, in such a situation how can I get the benefit of this virtuous fast.’

Hearing Bhima's words, Maharishi Ved Vyasa said, ‘O son of Pandu, if a person cannot observe Ekadashi fast for the whole year and observes only the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month, which is called Nirjala, he also gets the benefit of observing Ekadashi fasts for the whole year. Therefore, you can get the benefit of observing all Ekadashi fasts by just observing Nirjala Ekadashi.’

Maharishi Ved Vyasa said, ‘There is severe heat in the month of Jyeshtha, it is very difficult to fast without drinking water at this time. This fast teaches the mind restraint and gives new energy to the body. Therefore, it is also called the most difficult Ekadashi fast.’ Bhima accepted Maharishi Ved Vyasa's words and observed Nirjala Ekadashi fast with rituals. Because Bhima observed this fast, it is also called Bhimseni Ekadashi.

Whoever observes Nirjala Ekadashi fast must listen to this story, only then one gets the complete benefit of this fast.



