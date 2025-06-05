Nirjala Ekadashi 2025 Date: Considered the most significant Ekadashi of the year, Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed in the first week of June 2025. This fast's importance is highlighted in various scriptures.

When is Nirjala Ekadashi: According to religious scriptures, Nirjala Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Jyeshtha month. It is considered the most significant Ekadashi of the year. It is believed that observing this single Ekadashi fast yields the benefits of observing all Ekadashis throughout the year. It is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi. Lord Krishna himself explained the significance of this Ekadashi to the Pandavas. Learn more about the date, puja vidhi, mantra, and auspicious timings for Nirjala Ekadashi.

When is Nirjala Ekadashi?

According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month begins on Thursday, June 5th, at 02:16 AM and continues until Saturday, June 7th, at 04:48 AM. Since the sunrise of Ekadashi is on Friday, June 6th, the fast will be observed on this day.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2025 Auspicious Timings

- 07:24 AM to 09:05 AM

- 11:58 AM to 12:52 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)

- 12:25 PM to 02:05 PM

- 05:26 PM to 07:06 PM

Nirjala Ekadashi Fasting and Puja Rituals

- Have a satvik meal on the night before Nirjala Ekadashi, i.e., June 5th, sleep on the floor, and observe celibacy.

- Wake up early on June 6th, take a bath, and take a vow to observe the fast. This fast involves abstaining from both food and water.

- Observe the rules of the fast throughout the day, do not get angry, do not engage in any harmful actions, and avoid negative thoughts.

- Prepare for the puja before the auspicious time. Purify the puja area by sprinkling Ganga water or Gomutra.

- Place a wooden platform or a Patla Chowki and install an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu.

- Apply tilak to the idol with Kumkum, offer a garland of flowers, and light a lamp with pure cow's ghee.

- Offer yellow flowers, fruits, Durva grass, turmeric, sandalwood paste, and yellow cloth to the deity.

- Chant the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' while performing the puja. Then, offer the bhog (food offering).

- Include Tulsi leaves in the bhog. Listen to the Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Katha and perform the aarti of Lord Vishnu.

- Spend the night near the puja area, singing bhajans and kirtans. Stay awake throughout the night.

- On the next day, June 7th, perform the puja again and break the fast after sunrise.

- Observing Nirjala Ekadashi brings peace, prosperity, and happiness.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.