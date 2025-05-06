According to Vedic astrology, there are nine planets, and among them, the Moon, the planet signifying the mind and women, changes its zodiac sign the fastest. It stays in any one sign for only two and a half days. However, the Moon transits through a constellation in 1 day. According to Drik Panchang, on Saturday, May 10th, at 1:42 PM, the Moon will transit into Libra. This zodiac change by the Moon can have both auspicious and inauspicious effects on the 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

The Moon's transit will be beneficial for Aries. You will spend quality time with your partner. Relationships will improve. Mutual differences can be resolved. Sweetness with family members will increase. Plans made to achieve progress will be fruitful. You will get relief from family disputes. There will be happiness in married life. Health will be good. The income of employees may increase. Business people can profit in business.

Taurus

The Moon's transit in Libra will be beneficial for Taurus. Your relationship with your partner may improve. Relationships with friends can improve. You will stay away from disputes. Health will be good. The mind will be happy. Love life will be good. With the grace of the Moon, you will be able to achieve success. The job search will be completed. There is a possibility of increased wealth. Relationships with family members will improve. You may plan to travel somewhere.

Libra

The Moon transits in Libra. You will work on new projects. You will also strive to achieve success. The job search will be completed soon. Employees may get promoted. There will be opportunities for growth in business. You may receive money. Blocked money can be recovered. Work that has been pending for a long time will also be completed.

Capricorn

For Capricorn, family and married life will be filled with happiness. There will be a peaceful atmosphere at home. You will spend quality time with your partner. Love may increase as the relationship improves. Health will be good. You may plan to go out. You may get good news from your children. You will be able to find a solution to a problem that has been bothering you for a long time.

Aquarius

The Moon's transit will be very fruitful for Aquarius people. You will be able to enjoy all the comforts and amenities. The relationship between husband and wife will improve. You may plan to travel. Stay away from unnecessary arguments. There will be peace of mind. Stay away from disputes. You will be able to achieve success in matters related to love. You will take special care of your health. You will be interested in work and will be enthusiastic to achieve something.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.