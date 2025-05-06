Image Credit : Freepik

Shani's direct motion is highly favorable for Pisces. Shani will be directly in your fourth house, increasing luxury and comfort. You may enjoy land, property, and vehicles. Desires will be fulfilled, facilities will increase, and opportunities for fame and promotion at work will arise. Financial conditions will steadily improve.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.