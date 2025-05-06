Shani in Pisces: Wealth and Luck for These Zodiac Signs
Shani is currently in Pisces and will go direct at the end of the year, bringing significant changes in fortune for certain zodiac signs.
| Published : May 06 2025, 11:52 AM
2 Min read
In astrology, Saturn, the giver of justice and karma, has a widespread impact when it changes signs or motion. Saturn's slow movement means its effects are gradual and long-lasting. It takes about two and a half years to move from one sign to another. This year, on March 29, Saturn moved from Aquarius to Pisces, where it will remain until 2027 before entering Aries. During this period, Saturn's motion will also change, turning retrograde in July and direct at the end of the year. This direct motion brings good fortune to certain zodiac signs.
Shani's direct motion is beneficial for Gemini. Shani will move directly in your karma house, leading to progress in career and business. Employees may get new responsibilities, businesses may see profits, and overall success and promotion are likely. Financial matters will improve, with opportunities for gains and new ventures. Employees might find new jobs, salary increases, or promotions.
Taurus will benefit from Shani's direct motion in the house of gains. Income may increase significantly, and new income sources may emerge. Comfort and promotions in life are likely, with improvements in finances. Benefits during travel are possible, along with increased financial gains and good luck. Work aligned with your interests and increased involvement in religious activities are also indicated.
Shani's direct motion is highly favorable for Pisces. Shani will be directly in your fourth house, increasing luxury and comfort. You may enjoy land, property, and vehicles. Desires will be fulfilled, facilities will increase, and opportunities for fame and promotion at work will arise. Financial conditions will steadily improve.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
