According to Vedic astrology, Mars, the planet of action, will enter Virgo on July 28, 2025. This transit of Mars to Virgo is happening after 18 months. This transit creates a very auspicious yoga for 3 zodiac signs. They have a strong possibility of getting financial benefits.

According to astrology, Mars changes its zodiac sign every 18 months. Mars is the ruling planet of Aries and Scorpio. Currently, Mars is transiting in Leo, conjunct with Ketu. On July 28, 2025, Mars will enter Virgo, and at the same time, the conjunction of Ketu and Mars will break. The entry of Mars in Virgo will change the fortunes of 3 zodiac signs. These zodiac signs are likely to get sudden financial gains and luck. Foreign travel can also be done during this time. Let's know which are these zodiac signs.

Leo

The transit of Mars can prove beneficial for Leo natives. Because Mars will transit in the second house of this zodiac sign. During this time, there can be sudden financial gains and good job opportunities too. Leo people are lucky at this time. There are strong chances of foreign travel. During this time, confidence will increase and success will be achieved. This will be a good time to play leadership roles. During this time, there may also be opportunities to buy a vehicle or property.

Scorpio

The transit of Mars will be fruitful for Scorpio natives. Mars will transit in the favorable place of this zodiac sign. Therefore, there is a possibility of an increase in income. New sources of income can be created, this time will also be suitable for starting a new job. The time after July 28 will be auspicious for those working in creative fields. Good news related to children can be received.

Capricorn

The time after July 28 will be favorable for Capricorn natives as Mars will transit in the ninth house of Capricorn. Pending works will be completed. Business-related travel will be successful. Auspicious or religious programs can take place at home. Respect and prestige in society will increase. This time is auspicious for students. Hard work will pay off. Success in competitive exams is possible.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.