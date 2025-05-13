Ketu, the shadow planet, changes signs every 18 months. On May 18, 2025, Ketu will move from Virgo to Leo, impacting four zodiac signs significantly.

Ketu Transit 2025: According to astrology, each planet changes signs at a specific time. Some planets change signs in two and a half days, while others take two and a half years. Ketu is one of these planets, which transits from one sign to another every 18 months. Notably, Ketu moves in retrograde motion, unlike other planets. Currently, Ketu is in Virgo and will enter Leo on May 18. This transit will create difficulties for four zodiac signs. Let's find out which signs will be most affected…

Impact of Rahu's Transit on Taurus

Taurus individuals may face challenging times as Rahu changes signs. They might experience a sudden downfall in their lives and could get entangled in legal matters. They may have to perform undesirable tasks at work. Business conditions might also deteriorate. Relationships with spouses could become strained. Disputes over money are possible.

Impact of Rahu's Transit on Leo

The situation after Rahu's transit on May 18 might not be favorable for Leos. Mental stress could increase, and they might experience health issues. Investments made during this time could lead to losses. Financial constraints are likely. Matters related to ancestral property might become complicated. Concerns about children's health may persist.

Impact of Rahu's Transit on Scorpio

Scorpios might face significant challenges due to Rahu's transit. It's advisable to avoid making major decisions during this period to prevent regrets later. Job and business conditions might worsen. Major disagreements with spouses are possible. Unfulfilled goals could lead to persistent frustration.

Impact of Rahu's Transit on Pisces

Pisces individuals should exercise caution due to Rahu's transit to avoid serious problems. They might face setbacks in any endeavor they undertake. Enemies could create trouble. They might have to sell property unwillingly. Time might be wasted in unnecessary disputes.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.