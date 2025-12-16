Mangal Uday 2026: Mars Rise Promises Financial Gains for These Zodiac Signs
Mangal Uday 2026: Mars rises after being combust since November 2025, bringing powerful positive effects. Astrology predicts immense wealth and benefits for certain zodiac signs. Check if yours is favoured.
Sevvai Uday 2026
In astrology, Lord Mars is the commander of the planets. He represents a person's energy, strength, and courage. Any change in his position affects the lives of all zodiac signs.
Mars Rise
According to astrology, Mars went into combustion at 6:36 PM on Nov 1, 2025. He is set to rise again at 4:30 AM on May 2, 2026. Let's see which signs will get lucky due to this.
Taurus
The rise of Mars brings great benefits to Taurus. Their courage, income, and wealth will increase. Business plans with friends will succeed. After May, unmarried people will find a match.
Leo
The rise of Mars benefits Leos. After May, financial struggles will end as income and savings grow. You'll gain from small sources and resolve family disputes. Married life will be smooth.
Scorpio
The rise of Mars benefits Scorpios. From May, you'll see positive changes, find job stability, and prove your worth. New job opportunities and favorable property outcomes are likely.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Explore the world of Astrology with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes. updates for all Zodiac Signs. Get personalized astrological predictions, expert insights, and guidance on love, career, health, and finance. Stay connected to what the stars say about your future. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate astrology updates anytime, anywhere.