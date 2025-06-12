Today's horoscope suggests Aries learn to turn bitterness into sweetness, while Taurus enjoys contentment and peace. Gemini may face the risk of losing something valuable.

Aries (Aries Today Horoscope):

Mars, the ruler of Aries, is currently in the company of an inauspicious planet. You need to learn the art of turning bitterness into sweetness. You will receive the cooperation and companionship of your life partner. Due to the affliction of the fifth house, you may receive disappointing news from children. In the evening, there is a possibility of some pending work getting completed. The night will be spent having fun meeting loved ones.

Taurus (Taurus Today Horoscope):

Today is a day of contentment and peace for Taurus natives. Efforts made in the political field will bring success. You can get benefits from the government and power alliances. Position and prestige will increase through new agreements. In the evening, meeting some unpleasant person can cause unnecessary trouble. There will be some relief from the child's side and the burden on your shoulders will be lightened.

Gemini (Gemini Today Horoscope):

Due to the worries of the ruler of the sign, there will be a fear of losing or stealing something valuable. There will be joy in the mind after receiving the news of expected success in the child's studies or any competition. In the evening, some pending work will be completed with the help of the father. At night, you will get the good fortune to be encouraged in auspicious work.

Cancer (Cancer Today Horoscope):

The sign lord Moon in the twelfth house indicates auspicious wealth. There will be progress in livelihood and prestige will increase. Children's responsibilities can be fulfilled. Travel and country conditions will be pleasant and beneficial. From evening to night, you will get the visit and good news of your loved ones.

Leo (Leo Today Horoscope):

The lord of the zodiac, Sun, has come among friendly planets. New sources of income will be created. Gentleness of speech will give you respect. Students will get special success in education and competition today. Due to the sun, there is a possibility of excessive running around and eye diseases. In business, enemies will be destroyed only if they fight among themselves.

Virgo (Virgo Today Horoscope):

The sign lord Mercury is increasing happiness. Unimaginable success will come in ongoing efforts in job and business. You will get satisfactory good news from the child. In the afternoon, winning a legal dispute or lawsuit can be a reason for your happiness. Auspicious expenses and fame will increase.

Libra (Libra Today Horoscope):

Today there will be a joyous atmosphere around Libra natives. The happiness of all the family members will increase. With the help of a government official, a major transaction problem that has been going on for several days can be resolved. You will be happy to get enough money in hand. The topic of traveling near and far with friends will dominate and will be postponed. Romantic relationships will move towards intimacy.

Scorpio (Scorpio Today Horoscope):

The fourth-fifth tri-planetary conjunction with your zodiac sign will continue for a few more days. As a result, some internal diseases like air-urine-blood are going to the root. Spend today getting all these checked and consulting a good doctor about it. Even in ill health, your walking has increased a lot.

Sagittarius (Sagittarius Today Horoscope):

Even the opponents of Sagittarius will praise you today. The government will also get the benefit of closeness and alliance with the ruling party. Sufficient money may be received from the in-laws' side. Employed people may have to run around a lot today due to work. The day will be very profitable for investors. In the evening, there will be an opportunity to participate in social and cultural events.

Capricorn (Capricorn Today Horoscope):

Capricorn natives will get success in family and financial matters today. New efforts in the field of livelihood will be fruitful. Take special care of parents. Respect and cooperation of subordinate employees will also be sufficient in business. Do not get involved in any quarrel or dispute in the evening. There will be an opportunity to welcome dear guests at night.

Aquarius (Aquarius Today Horoscope):

The health of Aquarius natives may be disturbed today, take care of your health, then focus on work. Saturn, the lord of the zodiac, is now the lord. Therefore, rootless disputes cause unnecessary enmity, loss, and frustration in actions done with one's own intelligence. You may have to go on a sudden journey after hearing some adverse news. So be careful and avoid quarrels.

Pisces (Pisces Today Horoscope):

Pisces natives will spend the day worrying about their children and their work. The long-standing stalemate in married life will end. Avoid transactions with in-laws today, otherwise, there is a fear of spoiling the relationship. Expenses may be incurred on traveling to religious areas and charitable works. Be careful while traveling. Valuable items can be stolen in the triangular combination of Jupiter.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.