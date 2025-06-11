Image Credit : Asianet News

For Leos, Venus's transit could prove auspicious for career and business matters. This transit will occur in the tenth house of your zodiac. So, during this time, you'll achieve good success in work and business. If you're looking for a desired job, your wait will end, and you'll benefit from Venus's transit. You'll see significant profits in business and promotions at work. You'll receive support from friends and colleagues, making your work easier. Businesspeople can expand their businesses. Your relationship with your father will be strong during this time.