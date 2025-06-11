On June 16th, the Moon enters Aquarius and conjuncts with Rahu, bringing both positive and negative changes. This conjunction is particularly beneficial for certain zodiac signs.

In astrology, the conjunction of the Moon and Rahu is considered a significant event, bringing both positive and negative changes. On June 16, 2025, at 1:09 PM, the Moon will transit into Aquarius and conjunct with Rahu. This conjunction will be especially beneficial for some zodiac signs, while others need to be cautious. While the Moon is the element of mind and emotions, Rahu is considered a shadowy planet, bringing sudden changes and unexpected gains.

For Aries, the Moon-Rahu conjunction will be in the 11th house, the house of income and social network. This period will be financially auspicious. Employees may get promotions or new responsibilities. At the same time, business owners will profit from new deals and investments. The support of friends and elder siblings will be important. However, seek expert advice before speculating or investing in the stock market. This conjunction will boost your confidence, but avoid hasty decisions.

For Taurus, this conjunction will be in the 10th house, the house of career and social status. This will lead to new achievements at work and appreciation from bosses or senior officers. This time is favorable for business expansion. If you are thinking of starting a new business, this conjunction will be auspicious. This period is beneficial for buying or selling property.

For Gemini, the Moon-Rahu conjunction will be in the 9th house, the house of luck, religion, and long journeys. During this time, religious or spiritual journeys will be beneficial. You may get opportunities related to foreign business or employment. Students will achieve success in higher education and get good results in competitive exams. The blessings of family elders will be auspicious. However, during this time, take the help of meditation and yoga to avoid mental stress.

For Virgo, this conjunction will be in the 6th house, the house of health, enemies, and competition. It will complete long-pending tasks and bring success in court cases. Those employed will get support from colleagues at the workplace. Health will improve, and chronic diseases will be cured. There is a possibility of getting good returns from investments, but avoid risky investments. During this time, keep your routine organized and exercise regularly to avoid stress.

For Sagittarius, this conjunction will take place in the 3rd house, the house of courage, communication, and short trips. This will boost your confidence, and your hard work will be appreciated in the workplace. Short trips will be beneficial, and auspicious events may take place in the family. Business owners will benefit from new clients, and employees are likely to get promotions. Use your communication skills during this time, as people will be impressed by your conversation. However, avoid anger and haste.