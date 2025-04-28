Start your week by aligning with the cosmos. Whether it’s career, relationships, or health, today's planetary movements bring a mix of opportunities and challenges for all zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Peaceful Progress

Work matters proceed smoothly today. Mutual understanding strengthens your marriage. Minor muscle aches might bother you, but your dedication and talent will help maintain financial stability despite slow business activity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mind Your Own Matters

Avoid interfering in others' personal affairs. Financial disagreements with close relatives are possible. Business activities might face temporary hurdles, but maintaining harmony at home will be your saving grace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Stay Grounded

Feelings of emotional emptiness may surface. Channel your energy into positive tasks. Be cautious—future plans might not unfold as expected. Your spouse’s advice proves beneficial, so value their support and stay committed to your work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Handle With Care

Seeking validation could lead to errors. Adopt a softer, more diplomatic approach. Businesses linked to commission, insurance, and stocks may bring profits today if handled wisely.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Guard Against Losses

Money lent out may not return soon. Steer clear of unnecessary disputes. Business prospects look bright, aligning with your desires. A joyful atmosphere prevails at home, providing comfort.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Trust Carefully

Stress might arise without clear reasons. Be cautious about whom you trust—misplaced faith could lead to setbacks. Avoid investing in business today. Married life, however, remains a source of happiness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Stay Calm and Mature

Children’s actions might bruise your ego today. Respond with patience and maturity. Financially, your daily income shows improvement. Foster mutual understanding to keep your marital bond strong and sweet.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Take Charge Gracefully

You’ll have strong control over your work today. Staying organized will boost your health. Family time, especially involving spiritual activities, brings inner peace and joy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Stay Vigilant

Close associates might disrupt your activities—stay alert. It's crucial to remain brave in the face of adversity. Students will be busy with academic work. You might also delight a family member with a thoughtful gift.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Think Before You Leap

Rental property issues could arise. Changes in business operations are likely. Minor disputes with your spouse may occur. Consult a seasoned expert before making any major business decisions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tread Carefully

Someone close could create complications. New insights in media and marketing may come your way. Maintain harmony with your spouse and be discreet when corresponding with acquaintances to protect your privacy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Relief at Last

The recent emotional rollercoaster may finally stabilize. Key decisions regarding family and finances turn favorable. However, exercise caution with financial dealings, and be prepared as an old issue involving a friend might resurface.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice.