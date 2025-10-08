Discover your daily horoscope for October 8, 2025. With the eighth month of the Hindu calendar starting and six powerful yogas forming, find out which zodiac signs face legal issues, who’s getting a new job, and what the stars have in store today.

Horoscope for 8 October 2025: On Wednesday, October 8, Aries individuals might get entangled in legal matters, and disputes between spouses are possible. Taurus students will reap the rewards of their hard work, but spending on appearances will increase. Gemini can start a new venture, and a promotion at work is also possible. Cancer might make a wrong decision but could get a new project at work. Read today's horoscope in detail ahead…

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope 8 October 2025

People of this sign might get entangled in a legal matter. There could be arguments between spouses. Do not start any new work today. Control your diet, or you may suffer from stomach ailments. You need to keep an eye on your children. Enemies will try to cause harm.

Taurus Horoscope 8 October 2025

The day will be mixed for people of this sign. Planned tasks can be completed on time. Students will get the fruits of their labor. You can complete unfinished work with the help of friends and siblings. New job opportunities may arise. Spending on appearances might increase.

Gemini Horoscope 8 October 2025

People of this sign can start a new venture today. There are chances of promotion at work. A pleasant and beneficial journey is likely. Ongoing disputes between spouses can be resolved. You might receive good news from your children. Be cautious of strangers.

Cancer Horoscope 8 October 2025

People of this sign might make wrong decisions in a hurry. They could get a new project at work. Do not lend money to anyone today. A new and profitable deal may happen in business. Good opportunities to earn money may arise today.

Leo Horoscope 8 October 2025

People of this sign may have to make rounds of the court in legal matters. Health may deteriorate due to irregular eating habits. Enemies will try to cause harm. Superiors at the office might get angry about something. Planned tasks may get stuck.

Virgo Horoscope 8 October 2025

Matters of love affairs can get complicated. Someone's words might hurt your feelings. There will be ups and downs in the workplace. You might get angry with your life partner over something. Old ailments can cause trouble. Diabetic patients should take special care of themselves.

Libra Horoscope 8 October 2025

Those of this sign who are involved in politics will have their position strengthened. Spouses can go on a romantic trip. Good news will come from the children's side. There are chances of improvement in family life. Success can be achieved in new tasks.

Scorpio Horoscope 8 October 2025

There are chances of financial gain for people of this sign. Lent money may also be returned today. The unemployed might find a job of their choice. Students will get the full reward for their hard work in studies. Most of your decisions today will be correct. Health will also be fine.

Sagittarius Horoscope 8 October 2025

People of this sign will not be able to manage their time well. Lenders may cause trouble. Someone in the family might suddenly fall ill. Disputes in love affairs can be resolved. Do not start new work in business or job. Health will be fine.

Capricorn Horoscope 8 October 2025

The workload may increase for people of this sign. Delays in important tasks can cause irritability. The mind may get entangled in negative thoughts. Someone's health in the family might also deteriorate, which could lead to hospital visits.

Aquarius Horoscope 8 October 2025

People of this sign might get good news today. Your confidence will be higher than before. Connections with new people will be useful. Your work will be praised at the job. You will get a positive result in business. You may get relief from an old illness.

Pisces Horoscope 8 October 2025

The financial situation of this sign will be better than before. The day will be excellent for students. The benefits of past hard work will be reaped today. Success can be achieved in love relationships. A new plan regarding business can be made. You can make new friends today.



Disclaimer

The information in this article is as told by astrologers. We are just a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.